Currencies: still little movement, the Euro weakens slightly

The dollar has emerged stronger from the weekend's political sequence: the withdrawal of Joe Biden and the rapid nomination of Kamala Harris - thanks to broad support from Democratic delegates - to take on Donald Trump between now and November 5.

This apparent plebiscite somewhat extinguishes speculation of an "event candidacy" at the Democratic convention which kicks off on August 18.



The greenback recovers 0.2% if the $-Index is anything to go by, rising towards 104.45...

The euro is down -0.35% towards $1.0850/1.0855.... and this is the most notable variation among the main reserve currency pairs: in other words, the greenback has been stagnating for nearly a week... overall.



While the news of the last few days has been marked by 'rumours' of President Biden's withdrawal from office, economic and microeconomic concerns are once again taking center stage, a week ahead of the FED meeting: what will be second-quarter growth in the USA and Europe, and is inflation under control?



A second rate cut in December depends on signs of a slowdown that are slowly taking hold.

The 'number of the day' concerned existing home sales in the USA: they fell by 5.4% in June 2024 compared with the previous month, to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 3.89 million, according to statistics published by the Federation of Realtors (NAR).



The median sales price of existing homes rebounded by 4.1% compared with June 2023, to reach $426.900 - the highest price on record for the second month in a row and the twelfth consecutive month of year-on-year increases: housing has never been so unaffordable for the greatest number of Americans).



The inventory of unsold existing homes rose by 3.1% over the previous month to 1.32 million at the end of June, equivalent to 4.1 months' supply at the current rate of monthly sales.





