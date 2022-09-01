Currencies, stocks sell-off as investors brace for tightening

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Emerging market currencies slumped
towards two-year lows on Thursday, as recession worries
heightened with the European Central Bank and the U.S. Federal
Reserve expected to aggressively tighten monetary policy this
month.
Weak PMIs out of Asia and Europe reinforced worries about an
economic slowdown, while major central banks' continued focus on
inflation control further deepened worries that they might stay
tolerant of a some amount of weakness in growth.
The ECB and the Fed are seen hiking by 75 basis points this
month, in what would be the Fed's third increase of that size
this year.
The Chinese yuan stayed close to two-year lows, while
a record trade deficit in South Korea saw the won slump
0.9% to its lowest over a decade. South Africa's rand hit
six-week lows, while Turkey's lira fell up to 0.7% before
recovering.
"It's a challenging environment for emerging markets," said
Jakob Christensen, chief analyst, head of EM research at Danske
Bank.
"The PMIs this morning enforcing this signal that the global
manufacturing sector is going down, and the Federal Reserve
really reinforcing its inflation fighting narrative at the
Jackson Hole last Friday, which has really spooked equity
markets and global risk sentiment."
Stocks sold-off too, with the MSCI's index of EM shares
slipping 1.7% to its lowest in over a month. Asian
shares were set for their worst session in
nearly eight weeks with South Korea's KOPSI dropping
2.3%.
South Africa and Turkish shares lost more
than 1% while Polish shares gave up almost 2%.
In Turkey, where inflation is already at 80%, the government
raised electricity and gas prices. The hikes are expected to
push Turkey's inflation up by 0.8 percentage points, according
to a Reuters calculation.
With the government demanding a focus on economic growth,
Christensen said the price hike may see the central bank keeping
the key interest rate unchanged at the next meeting, after
having cut it by 100 basis points to 13% this month.
IMF RELIEF
Sri Lanka on Thursday reached a preliminary agreement with
the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a loan of about $2.9
billion, while Zambia won IMF approval for a $1.3 billion,
38-month loan programme.
Sri Lankan shares jumped 2%, and the July 2026 dollar
bond ticked up, as did Zambia's July 2027
issue.
"A challenging issue is of course that debt sustainability
is questioned and in many of these places, China has provided a
good chunk of loans that is complicating the possible debt
restructuring," Christensen said.
(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara
Lewis)