Currencies subdued as dollar rises on big Fed hike bets

* Markets price in over 85% chance of 75 bps Fed hike
* ECB to hold emergency meeting, CEE currencies dip
* China stocks help lift MSCI's EM stocks index
June 15 (Reuters) - Emerging market currencies were
unchanged on Wednesday against a towering dollar, as markets
wait to see the size of an interest rate hike that the U.S.
Federal Reserve will deliver later in the day, while stocks
attempted a cautious recovery.
Following a steep selloff earlier in the week on worries of
rising inflation and slowing growth, markets are now pricing in
an 87% chance of a large 75 basis point (bp) rate hike, which
has buoyed the dollar but hurt riskier assets.
The MSCI's index for emerging market currencies
was flat but traded just above one-month low
levels it had hit on Monday.
"As we hit this big day, markets now fully price in a 75 bp
hike today. So that actually incorporates a small risk of 100
basis points," said Jim Reid, managing director at Deutsche
Bank.
Further adding to the wariness, the European Central Bank
will hold a rare, unscheduled meeting on Wednesday to discuss
the turmoil in bond markets, underscoring official concern
around a blowout in borrowing costs for some euro zone nations.
Against a now stronger euro, most Central and Eastern
European currencies dipped.
Turkey's lira failed to make much headway in the
early hours of trading, while South Africa's rand eked
out gains of 0.2%.
The Russian rouble dipped slightly at the
start of trading, shielded from the widespread global sell-off
of recent days by Moscow's capital controls.
The MSCI's index for emerging market stocks edged
0.1% higher, mainly boosted by China shares
after data showed signs of recovery in May after slumping in the
prior month as industrial production rose unexpectedly.
However, consumption was still weak in China and underlined
the challenge for policymakers amid the persistent drag from
strict COVID curbs.
(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; editing by
Uttaresh.V)