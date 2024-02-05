Currencies: the Dollar breaks through major resistance points

The Dollar continues the bullish rally begun on Friday, adding +0.5% (on average) to the +1% of February 2.

The $-Index gains +0.5% to 104.5, clearing resistance at 104.15 and potentially gaining a further 1.3%.

The Euro declines by -0.45% to 1.0735, the Swiss Franc by the same amount to $0.869, the Pound falls by -0.75% to 1.2530.



The OECD downgrades its 2024 growth forecasts for the Eurozone to 0.6% from +0.8% and to +1.3% in 2025... and to +0.3% in Germany (after 4 quarters of recession (Q3/Q4 2023 and Q1/Q2 2024).



In the Eurozone, investors were informed this Monday morning of a slight upturn in the HCOB composite PMI index from 47.6 in December to 47.9 in January, reaching a six-month high and indicating the weakest contraction in private sector activity in the region since last July.



Across the Atlantic, 2 early indicators were published: the 'composite' PMI recovered to a 6-month high of 52, despite the downturn in the manufacturing PMI.

In addition, the monthly survey by the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) published on Monday was up for the 43rd month out of 44 (the last episode of contraction dates back to December 2022) in the wake of the US services sector, which accelerated more strongly than expected, by +3Pts to 53.4 in January.

While the activity sub-index remained stable at 58, the sub-index measuring new contracts rose to 55, after 52.8 the previous month, while employment moved back into the growth zone, at 50.5 compared with 43.8 in December.

Jerome Powell, who appeared on the weekly '60 Minutes' program, reiterated his statements of last Wednesday, according to which a rate cut in March was not the institution's central scenario.



He added that the diagnosis he made at Jackson Hole in August 2022, namely that rate hikes penalize economic activity, had not materialized so far.

But perhaps the most significant sentence was the remark that 'the current trajectory of US indebtedness is unsustainable'.



