Currencies: the $ declines by -0.4% on average after US GDP at 1.3

Unsurprisingly, the stronger-than-expected contraction in US GDP weakened the dollar, which lost -0.4% against the major currencies, while the euro rose symmetrically by +0.35 to 1.0840 (after dipping below 1.0800 on Wednesday evening).

The Yen is finally showing a little more strength, gaining 0.6% against the greenback to 156.65 from 157.65 in the morning.



The yield on US Treasuries is down -6.3pts to 4.5600% (vs. 4.63% before the US GDP), while the yield on Euro-denominated debt is down just -2.5pts to -3pts (to 3.15% for our OATs, 2.655% on Bunds).

There is a hint of relief on the eve of the release of the US PCE (Producer Price Index, the Federal Reserve's preferred price indicator), with the sharp fall in US gross domestic product (GDP) to an annualized rate of 1.3% in Q1 2024, according to a second estimate from the Commerce Department, after a rate of 1.6% in the very first reading.



This downward revision makes the contrast all the starker, given that US growth had reached +3.4% in the last quarter of 2023.



This deceleration mainly reflects that of consumer spending, exports, federal and local government spending.



The Labor Department, for its part, announced a +3,000 (to 219,000) increase in new US jobless claims in the week to May 20.

The four-week moving average - more representative of the underlying trend - came in at 222,500, a rather anecdotal increase of 2,500 on the previous week.



Finally, the number of people receiving regular benefits rose by 4,000 to 1,791,000 during the week of May 13, the most recent period available for this statistic.



