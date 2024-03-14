Currencies: the $ erases a week's decline after PPI at +0.6%

The dollar rallied vigorously after the release of US producer prices (PPI), which most often foreshadow the direction of consumer prices.

PPI climbed by 0.6% on a reported basis in February (twice as much as expected) compared with the previous month.



According to the Labor Department, the increase stood at 1.6% on an annualized basis and 2.8% excluding food, energy and business services last month, compared with annual rates of 1% and 2.7% respectively in January.

The "headline" rate came in far from expectations (-1.3%), a gap too large to be "ignored".

This pushes back the timetable for a rate cut to June (the FED will want to "give itself time") and could lead to a review of the schedule for rate cuts between now and the end of 2024 (3 instead of 4?).



The Dollar index climbs +0.6% to 103.40, with a symmetrical decline in the euro to 1.0880 (all gains since March 6 wiped out in 2 hours), in the Swiss franc to 0.8840, and in the yen to 148.25, down -0.4%.

No stats from Europe on Thursday, but French growth revised downwards to zero by INSEE in Q1, but revised upwards to +0.3% in Q2.

Note also the record number of French SME bankruptcies on an annual basis, which passed the 400/month mark, the worst score since 2009.



The day's other figures had little impact: no nasty surprises for US retail sales, which rebounded by 0.6% sequentially in February, broadly in line with market expectations, following a 1.1% decline the previous month (revised from an initial estimate of -0.8%).



The Commerce Department, which publishes these figures, points out that excluding the automotive sector (vehicles and equipment), US retail sales rose by 0.3% last month, following a 0.8% decline in January.



Finally, the Labor Department announced 209.000 new U.S. jobless claims for the week of March 4, down 1,000 on the previous week's revised figure (210,000 instead of the 217,000 initially announced).





