Currencies: the $ weakens, the Yen remains pegged at 151.6

April 03, 2024 at 05:45 pm EDT

Wednesday's session saw a clear decline in the dollar on the FOREX (the '$-Index fell by -0.55% to 104.25, against 105 on Monday) and a symmetrical rise of +0.55% in the euro to 1.0835.



The greenback also retreated -0.6% against the pound, but held its ground against a yen that has been stuck at 151.6/151.7 since March 21 (151.7 is also the floor of October 31 and November 13, 2023), which means that the BoJ is introducing a 'PEG $' on its currency (whose value has been divided by exactly 2 since the floor of 0.76 at the beginning of January 2012).



Beware: below 152, the yen would head for 158.5/159, a 34-year low, and beyond that, beware of a plunge into the unknown (towards 190 then 250/$), which could be interpreted as a 'currency war'.



The greenback is not benefiting from the rise in US T-Bond yields, following solid PMI figures: the 10-year peaked at 4.4300% before falling back to 4.3600 and ending virtually unchanged.



S&P Global's composite PMI came in at 52.1, compared with a flash estimate of 52.2, after 52.5 in February



S&P Global points out that while manufacturing output rose at its fastest pace in almost two years, growth in services activity eased, with the PMI falling from 52.3 to 51.7 month-on-month.

We'll have to keep a close eye on the rise in oil, which peaked at $86.2 before ending at $85.6 on the NYMEX, its highest score since 10/25/2023.

Gold followed the commodities trend with a test of $2,300/Oz (absolute record), while silver ended at a 2-year high of $27 (best close since March 8, 2022).



