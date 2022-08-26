Currencies tread water with all eyes on Powell

(There will be no EMEA-focused emerging markets report on
Monday, Aug. 29, owing to a UK holiday. Reuters will resume
coverage on Aug. 30.)
* Shares edge up, driven by Hong Kong stocks
* EMFX could see short bounce after Powell speech -
strategist
Aug 26 (Reuters) - Emerging market currencies made small
moves on Friday, while stocks made cautious gains in
anticipation of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech
which will be closely watched for clues on the future path of
U.S. monetary policy.
The South African rand fell 0.3% against a steady
dollar, while Mexico's peso was flat.
The Chinese yuan slipped 0.2%, staying close to
two-year lows. In central and eastern Europe, Hungary's forint
rose 0.7% against the euro, while the Polish zloty
fell 0.2%.
The developing world currencies index was
steady ahead of Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium
due at 1400 GMT.
After hikes amounting to 225 basis points this year, and
signs of the U.S. economy and inflation slowing, investors are
betting between a 50 bps and a 75 bps increase from the Fed next
month. Fed members have called for the bigger hike as inflation
still remains above the central bank's target rate.
"I don't think (Powell) will come out more hawkish than
before," said Per Hammarlund, chief EM strategist at SEB. "If
anything, he might indicate a somewhat lower end rate for the
federal funds rate."
"Given the strength of the U.S. dollar recently and given
the weakness of the EM currencies in particular, I would expect
there to be a short-lived upward tick or relief rally for EM
currencies. But that's pretty much mostly because expectations
have been pretty high," he said.
Higher interest rates in the United States support Treasury
yields and the dollar, and have tended to divert flows away from
high yielding but riskier emerging market assets. This has
previously contributed to a handful of currency crises in
emerging markets.
This time around, several EM central banks started their
tightening cycles well ahead of the Fed, with Asian central
banks which have lagged broader peers also getting on board.
Outliers were China, which has cut rates to spur growth, while
Turkey's unconventional policy had added to inflation.
Turkey's lira, which is down 27% this year, is
currently just about 1% away from record lows of 18.4 per
dollar.
Among shares, MSCI's EM index rose 0.3%, led by
Hong Kong's main index which rose 1%. The HK index
extended gains after a 3.6% surge on Thursday, following a
report Beijing is nearing a deal to let the United States
inspect Chinese company records in Hong Kong.
Capping gains were declines in mainland China and Polish
stocks.
(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra
and Krishna Chandra Eluri)