Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Currency hit to N. American companies seen 'bad' after rough Q2 -report

10/18/2022 | 02:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: U.S. hundred dollar bills

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A surging U.S. dollar is likely to weigh even more on North American companies' third-quarter results than in the prior quarter, when the currency impact was the worst since at least 2013, treasury and financial management firm Kyriba said in a report on Tuesday.

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar advanced 6.5% for the quarter ended June 30. For the quarter ended Sept. 30, the index advanced 7.1%. The dollar has been rallying as the U.S. Federal Reserve has been aggressively raising interest rates in order to cool inflation.

The collective exchange rate hit, including on companies in the United States, Canada and Mexico, was a whopping $34.25 billion in the second quarter of this year. That compares with a $14.66 billion negative effect in the first quarter of 2022, Kyriba said in its report.

Positive and negative impacts overall in the second quarter for both North American and European multinational companies reached $49.1 billion in the second quarter, also the highest level of currency impacts recorded by the firm for a single quarter.

"We expect this to be at least as bad in Q3 due to the rise of the USD and drastic increase in FX volatility," said Bob Stark, Kyriba's global head of market strategy, in an email.

S&P 500 companies have just begun reporting results on the third quarter of 2022, with analysts' estimates for year-over-year earnings on the quarter down sharply since July 1, based on IBES data from Refinitiv.

A stronger dollar makes U.S. exporters' products less competitive abroad while hurting U.S. multinationals that need to exchange their earnings into dollars.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; additional reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed in New York; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

By Caroline Valetkevitch


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
02:48pExplainer-Parler: what is the social media app Kanye West is buying?
RE
02:44pApple cuts production of iPhone 14 Plus - the Information
RE
02:42pU.S. to take "practical, aggressive" steps to make sale of Iranian drones harder
RE
02:38pApple Cuts IPhone 14 Plus Production Less Than Two Weeks After Debut - The Information
RE
02:38pApple cuts iphone 14 plus production less than two weeks aft…
RE
02:31pExplainer-What's driving Haiti's humanitarian crisis?
RE
02:25pPoland has no ample space to hike rates, central banker Kochalski says
RE
02:21pCurrency hit to N. American companies seen 'bad' after rough Q2 -report
RE
02:13pGoldman CEO says reasonable chance of U.S. recession in 2023
RE
02:08pMinneapolis Fed directors wanted 100 bp discount rate hike in September
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ryanair CEO sees ITA Airways as "huge political problem"
2Marketmind: Good Will Hunting
3Credit Suisse CDS ease, bonds rise to close in on late September levels
4Transcript : Cambridge Bancorp, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 18, 2022
5Trending : BYD Posts Strong 3Q Guidance; Shares Rise

HOT NEWS