Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Currency hit to North American companies dropped in third quarter: Kyriba

01/19/2021 | 02:44pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: U.S. one hundred dollar notes are seen in this picture illustration

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The negative impact of currency fluctuations on North American company results fell sharply in 2020's third quarter, reversing an upward trend, according to data from treasury and financial management firm Kyriba released on Tuesday.

The collective exchange rate impact, including on companies in the United States, Canada and Mexico, was just $2.2 billion, compared with a $14.16 billion negative effect in the second quarter, Kyriba said in a report.

S&P 500 companies have just begun to report results from the fourth quarter of 2020.

The decline in the total currency impacts is "a trend not usually seen and potentially due to the relative weakening of the USD", Kyriba said in the report.

The negative impact has risen in every quarter since the fourth quarter of 2019.

Kyriba said 69 North American companies reported currency impacts in the third quarter, compared with 246 in the second quarter and 267 in the first.

The U.S. dollar index was down 6.8% in 2020, its biggest yearly decline since 2017. The weakness came amid record-low interest rates, massive financial stimulus and an increasing investor appetite for risk.

But the dollar is up roughly 1% so far in 2021 - gains which have caught off guard many investors who had bet on a further decline following the dollar's weakness in 2020.

Supporting the greenback this month have been rising U.S. Treasury yields and investor caution about the strength of the global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

A weaker dollar makes overseas sales more valuable when converted back into U.S. currency.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

By Caroline Valetkevitch


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.44% 30948.75 Delayed Quote.0.68%
NASDAQ 100 1.60% 13008.761679 Delayed Quote.-0.65%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.59% 13204.124265 Delayed Quote.0.86%
S&P 500 0.92% 3802.04 Delayed Quote.0.32%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:19pDollar eases as risk tolerance rises on U.S. stimulus outlook
RE
03:16pANALYSIS : Yellen-backed policies set to aid risk assets, raise longer-term worries
RE
03:12pQatar's foreign minister wants Gulf Arab nations to talk with Iran -Bloomberg
RE
03:10pCYBERSECURITY FIRM : Booting hackers a complex chore
AQ
03:09pIndia asks Facebook's WhatsApp to withdraw privacy policy update
RE
03:03pBoE's Haldane sees UK economy recovering 'at a rate of knots'
RE
03:03pOil gains on stimulus optimism ahead of Biden inauguration
RE
02:59pTRUMP'S LEGACY : A more divided America, a more unsettled world
RE
02:58pSTELLANTIS CEO : all our brands get a chance, China options open
RE
02:53pGoldman hints at cost cuts to hit targets as trading gains look ready to slow
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Chinese regulator approves Cisco's $4.5 billion Acacia deal
2Equities, oil rally in anticipation of more U.S. stimulus spending
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : China's Geely teams up with Tencent on smart car tech
4'BREXIT CARNAGE': shellfish trucks protest in London over export delays
5THE TRUMP YEARS: Tax cuts and trade wars overshadowed in the end by a virus

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ