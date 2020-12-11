Current Builders Hires Bryan Baswell as Director of Pre-Construction

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Dec 11, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Current Builders (www.currentbuilders.com) is proud to announce their newest hire, Bryan Baswell who has joined the award-winning construction firm as Director of Pre-Construction. Baswell brings 30 years of experience to this position, which will focus on procurement of new projects throughout the state of Florida.



"Bryan has a terrific reputation in the industry having played a key role in estimating major projects throughout South Florida," said Michael C. Taylor, CEO and President. "He is a terrific addition to the team and his level of expertise will enhance the proficiency of our bidding system."



Baswell has an impressive list of projects on his resume including the Grove Central Mixed-use project, Tru Hotel by Hilton in Dania Beach, 30-Thirty North Ocean condominium in Ft. Lauderdale, Sheridan Street Station apartments, Phil Smith Toyota in Vero Beach, numerous FDOT jobs and projects for the Miami-Dade School System and Florida International University. During the past three decades, he has held managerial roles with prestigious firms including Juneau Construction, The Marker Group and Kaufman Lynn.



"I am honored to be working with Current Builders," said Baswell. "This is a dynamic and fast-growing company, and I am looking forward to managing the pre-construction process and growth to new markets."



About Current Builders:



Current Builders is an award-winning general contractor, established in 1972 with average annual revenues of $250 Million. Current Builders specializes in multi-family residential projects, healthcare facilities, office/warehouse buildings, commercial distribution facilities, parking garages, interior build-outs, interior and exterior renovations, all included as turnkey projects inclusive of the construction of the buildings and related site work.



