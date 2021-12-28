Log in
Current Condition Of Commercial Banks' Assets

12/28/2021 | 04:17am EST
Current Condition Of Commercial Banks' Assets

27 December, 2021

As of December 1 2021, the banking sector in Georgia is represented by 14 commercial banks, including 13 - foreign-controlled banks. In November 2021, compared to the previous month, the total assets of Georgian commercial banks (in current prices) decreased by 79.58 million GEL, (or by 0.13 percent) and constituted 59.53 billion GEL (exchange rate effect excluded above mentioned indicator increased by 2.06 percent).

The banking sector's equity capital equals 7.57 billion GEL, which makes up 12.71 percent of the commercial banks total assets.

Current statistical information is published on the NBG's website.

Disclaimer

National Bank of Georgia published this content on 27 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2021 09:16:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
