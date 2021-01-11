Log in
Current Names LTG Partners as Its Premiere Lighting Fixture Agent in Missouri

01/11/2021 | 11:06am EST
The new partnership is set to bring Current’s expansive portfolio of industry-leading LED lighting fixtures to more Missouri businesses.

GE Current, a Daintree company has teamed up with LTG Partners, naming the manufacturer’s rep agency as its new lighting fixtures agent in Missouri. The partnership will bring Current’s lighting solutions to more businesses throughout the state.

“We are very much looking forward to joining forces with LTG Partners,” said Patricia Pilens, Current’s Area Manager in Missouri. “Their 50 plus years of experience in the lighting industry and exemplary reputation make them a perfect fit to connect more businesses with Current’s wide array of lighting fixtures.”

LTG Partners strives to provide the highest level of customer service possible while educating their clients on the latest innovations in the industry. They also assist with design, photometric layouts, budgeting, expedites and job site troubleshooting.

“Here at LTG, we make it easy for our customers to work with us,” said Al Westwood and Kevin Fernandez, principals at LTG Partners. “That is part of the reason why Current chose us to be one of their lighting agents, and we couldn’t be happier.”

About GE Current, a Daintree company:
Current enhances commercial, industrial, city and specialty applications with advanced lighting and intelligent controls. Working with our partners, we deliver the best possible outcomes for our customers. See why Current is always on at www.gecurrent.com.

About LTG Partners:
LTG Partners is a St. Louis-based manufacturer’s rep agency serving the eastern half of Missouri and southern Illinois. They represent top lighting, control and component manufacturers across the nation. LTG Partners’ services include order entry, project budgeting, technical assistance and more.


© Business Wire 2021
