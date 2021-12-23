Current Release

Real gross domestic product (GDP) increased in 37 states and the District of Columbia in the third quarter of 2021, as real GDP for the nation increased at an annual rate of 2.3 percent, according to statistics released today by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA). The percent change in real GDP in the third quarter ranged from 6.0 percent in Hawaii to -3.3 percent in New Hampshire and North Dakota (table 1).

Real GDP increased in 13 of the 21 industry groups for which BEA prepares quarterly state estimates (table 2). Professional, scientific, and technical services; finance and insurance; and government and government enterprises were the leading contributors to the increase in real GDP nationally.

Other highlights

Professional, scientific, and technical services increased 12.3 percent nationally and contributed to the increases in 49 states and the District of Columbia. This industry was the leading contributor to the increase in 18 states.

Finance and insurance increased 7.8 percent nationally and contributed to the increases in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. This industry was the leading contributor to the increase in 13 states.

Government and government enterprises increased 5.1 percent nationally and contributed to the increases in 47 states and the District of Columbia, primarily due to increases in state and local government.

Accommodation and food services was the leading contributor to the increase in Hawaii, the state with the largest increase.

Agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting was the leading contributor to the decrease in North Dakota, while government and government enterprises, primarily military, was the leading contributor to the decrease in New Hampshire. These were the two states with the largest decreases.

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Impact on Third-Quarter 2021 GDP by State Estimates The 2021 third-quarter estimates of GDP by state reflect the continued economic impacts related to the COVID-19 pandemic. A resurgence of COVID-19 cases resulted in new restrictions and delays in the reopening of establishments in some parts of the country. Government pandemic assistance payments to households and business decreased. The full economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic cannot be quantified in the GDP by state estimates, because the impacts are generally embedded in source data and cannot be separately identified. For more information, see Federal Recovery Programs and BEA Statistics.

