Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Current Release

12/23/2021 | 10:27am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Real gross domestic product (GDP) increased in 37 states and the District of Columbia in the third quarter of 2021, as real GDP for the nation increased at an annual rate of 2.3 percent, according to statistics released today by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA). The percent change in real GDP in the third quarter ranged from 6.0 percent in Hawaii to -3.3 percent in New Hampshire and North Dakota (table 1).

Real GDP increased in 13 of the 21 industry groups for which BEA prepares quarterly state estimates (table 2). Professional, scientific, and technical services; finance and insurance; and government and government enterprises were the leading contributors to the increase in real GDP nationally.

Other highlights

  • Professional, scientific, and technical services increased 12.3 percent nationally and contributed to the increases in 49 states and the District of Columbia. This industry was the leading contributor to the increase in 18 states.
  • Finance and insurance increased 7.8 percent nationally and contributed to the increases in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. This industry was the leading contributor to the increase in 13 states.
  • Government and government enterprises increased 5.1 percent nationally and contributed to the increases in 47 states and the District of Columbia, primarily due to increases in state and local government.
  • Accommodation and food services was the leading contributor to the increase in Hawaii, the state with the largest increase.
  • Agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting was the leading contributor to the decrease in North Dakota, while government and government enterprises, primarily military, was the leading contributor to the decrease in New Hampshire. These were the two states with the largest decreases.
Coronavirus (COVID-19) Impact on Third-Quarter 2021 GDP by State Estimates

The 2021 third-quarter estimates of GDP by state reflect the continued economic impacts related to the COVID-19 pandemic. A resurgence of COVID-19 cases resulted in new restrictions and delays in the reopening of establishments in some parts of the country. Government pandemic assistance payments to households and business decreased. The full economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic cannot be quantified in the GDP by state estimates, because the impacts are generally embedded in source data and cannot be separately identified. For more information, see Federal Recovery Programs and BEA Statistics.

Next release: March 31, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. EDT
Gross Domestic Product by State, 4th Quarter 2021 and Year 2021 (Preliminary)

Disclaimer

BEA - Bureau of Economic Analysis published this content on 23 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2021 15:26:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:45aRDW INVESTOR ALERT : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Redwire Corporation f/k/a Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. Investors of Class Action and Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm
GL
10:44aSouth African rand and stocks ride global rally
RE
10:44aVaccine and infection data mark small victories in Omicron battle
RE
10:44aUFP TECHNOLOGIES INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:43aHSBC buys India L&T's mutual fund arm for $425 mln
RE
10:41aDIAMONDS FOR CRYPTO : Revolution in the traditional Business
PR
10:41aU.S. Consumer Sentiment Rose in December -- University of Michigan
DJ
10:40aS&P 500 hovers near record high as Omicron worries recede
RE
10:40aHallmark Financial Announces Decision to Discontinue Pursuit of IPO to Separate Specialty Commercial Business
AQ
10:39aEXXON : Fire 'Safely Extinguished' at Baytown Refinery in Texas
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tencent hands shareholders $16.4 billion windfall in the form of JD.com..
2Tesla CEO Musk says he is 'almost done' with stock sales; shares rally
3Intel apologises in China over Xinjiang supplier statement
4U.S. stocks close up as Omicron fears fall; 'Santa Claus rally' may be ..
5Analyst recommendations: Adobe, AT&T, Cisco, T-Mobile, Verizon...

HOT NEWS