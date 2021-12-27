Log in
Current Tendencies of Commercial Banks Loan Portfolio and Deposits in November

12/27/2021 | 08:37am EST
Current Tendencies of Commercial Banks Loan Portfolio and Deposits in November

27 December, 2021

The National Bank of Georgia publishes interactive press releases about current tendencies of resident commercial banks loan portfolio and deposits as of November 2021.

Interactive press releases about loans and deposits are available in the statistics section of the National Bank of Georgia website:

Loans

Deposits

Disclaimer

National Bank of Georgia published this content on 27 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2021 13:36:00 UTC.


