  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News 
Economy & Forex

Current gas price in Europe not sustainable, Equinor VP says

08/25/2022 | 10:10am BST
Surge in fuel and energy prices in the wake of Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine

OSLO (Reuters) - Current gas prices in Europe are not sustainable and are at risk of a reversal, said Oeystein Bergsvik, Equinor's vice president for commercial and portfolio in the company's Norwegian unit, on Thursday.

"I'm a bit worried by current price levels. Gas prices today amount to $500-$600 per barrel of oil equivalent and this is not sustainable, so there's risk of a reversal," Bergsvik told a conference at the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Stine Jacobsen)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EQUINOR ASA -0.51% 402.1 Real-time Quote.71.34%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.32% 101.44 Delayed Quote.23.96%
WTI -0.46% 94.946 Delayed Quote.24.27%
