Current tourism winter season 2020/21: closures of accommodation establishments led to a decrease in nights spent of 92.3% to 2.6 million

Press release: 12.451-042/21

Vienna, 2021-02-26 - In the first half of the current winter season (November 2020 to January 2021), 2.61 million nights spentwere registered, 31.39 million fewer than in the same period of the previous year, as preliminary results from Statistics Austria show. The number of arrivalsalso dropped in the corresponding period by 94.8% to 0.52 million.

'Due to officially imposed closures of accommodation establishments since 3 November, tourism in Austria almost came to a standstill in the first half of the winter season 2020/21. The 2.61 million overnight stays reported from November 2020 to January 2021 are mainly related to rehabilitation stays and business trips,' said Statistics Austria Director General Tobias Thomas.

In January 2021, Austrian accommodation establishments recorded 0.79 million nights spent, which corresponds to a decrease of 15.43 million or 95.2%. The number of nights spent by non resident guests fell by 98.4% to 0.21 million, that of resident guests by 80.6% to 0.57 million.

The fact that nights spent still took place despite the extensive closure of accommodation establishments is due to exceptions, such as nights spent in the course of a medical treatment. Furthermore, overnight stays for business reasons, but also nights spent by athletes, contributed to the fact that almost 1 million nights spent were registered in January 2021.

