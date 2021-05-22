Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Currie & Brown : appoints new cost management director in Bristol

05/22/2021 | 08:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

24 May 2021

Having previously worked for Currie & Brown in both the United Arab Emirates and the UK, Steven Dixon recently rejoined the Bristol office to further strengthen the company's cost management offering in the area.

Steven has more than 20 years' experience in the construction industry, providing cost consultancy and commercial management services to clients in a variety of sectors, and managing teams on a range of large and mid-scale projects.

As well as many years of experience in the South West, Steven brings the expertise gained during his six years working in developer organisations in the United Arab Emirates.

Commenting on his return to the company, Steven said: 'I'm excited to back in the team, and look forward to building on Currie & Brown's excellent commercial management reputation. A post-pandemic world will provide opportunities for positive changes in the built environment. The urgent demand for sustainable construction amid the climate crisis will require a flexible, adaptable and innovative approach to give our clients the best outcomes, which we aim to deliver.'

Neil Brierley, Currie & Brown's regional managing director for England and Wales, added: 'I am delighted to bring Steven back to Currie & Brown at what is an exciting time in the growth of the business. He is an experienced business leader and project director with extensive knowledge of the Bristol market and wider commercial sector. This, combined with his UK and international experience of working both client-side and in consulting across multiple sectors, will undoubtedly be of considerable benefit to our clients.

'His recruitment is yet another strategic investment in our business and a further statement of our ambition. The continued growth of our presence in Bristol remains a key focus for the business, and I am certain that with Steven as part of the team the business will continue to go from strength to strength.'

Disclaimer

Currie & Brown Holdings Limited published this content on 24 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2021 00:10:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05/22Yuan fluctuations in either direction to become norm - China central bank deputy governor
RE
05/22Bluesky Digital Assets Corp. Provides MCTO Update
NE
05/22MODERNA  : U.S. CDC Says Administered 283.9 Mln Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccines As Of May 22
RE
05/22CURRIE & BROWN  : appoints new cost management director in Bristol
PU
05/22MODERNA  : U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients
RE
05/22VIRGIN GALACTIC  : completes successful space flight
AQ
05/22U.S. CDC investigating heart problem in few young vaccine recipients -NYT
RE
05/22MODERNA  : U.S. administers 283.9 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC
RE
05/22INTERNATIONAL DAY FOR BIOLOGICAL DIVERSITY : Symrise is committed
PU
05/22ASTRAZENECA  : Two COVID shots effective against India variant - English health body
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients
2Yuan fluctuations in either direction to become norm - China central bank deputy governor
3U.S. CDC investigating heart problem in few young vaccine recipients -NYT
4BLUESKY DIGITAL ASSETS CORP. : Bluesky Digital Assets Corp. Provides MCTO Update
5CURRIE & BROWN : appoints new cost management director in Bristol

HOT NEWS