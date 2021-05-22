Currie & Brown : appoints new cost management director in Bristol

24 May 2021

Having previously worked for Currie & Brown in both the United Arab Emirates and the UK, Steven Dixon recently rejoined the Bristol office to further strengthen the company's cost management offering in the area.

Steven has more than 20 years' experience in the construction industry, providing cost consultancy and commercial management services to clients in a variety of sectors, and managing teams on a range of large and mid-scale projects.

As well as many years of experience in the South West, Steven brings the expertise gained during his six years working in developer organisations in the United Arab Emirates.

Commenting on his return to the company, Steven said: 'I'm excited to back in the team, and look forward to building on Currie & Brown's excellent commercial management reputation. A post-pandemic world will provide opportunities for positive changes in the built environment. The urgent demand for sustainable construction amid the climate crisis will require a flexible, adaptable and innovative approach to give our clients the best outcomes, which we aim to deliver.'

Neil Brierley, Currie & Brown's regional managing director for England and Wales, added: 'I am delighted to bring Steven back to Currie & Brown at what is an exciting time in the growth of the business. He is an experienced business leader and project director with extensive knowledge of the Bristol market and wider commercial sector. This, combined with his UK and international experience of working both client-side and in consulting across multiple sectors, will undoubtedly be of considerable benefit to our clients.

'His recruitment is yet another strategic investment in our business and a further statement of our ambition. The continued growth of our presence in Bristol remains a key focus for the business, and I am certain that with Steven as part of the team the business will continue to go from strength to strength.'