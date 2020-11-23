Log in
Curtiss Wright Controls : Wright Declares Dividend of $0.17 Per Share for Common Stock

11/23/2020 | 05:36pm EST
DAVIDSON, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) today announced that the Board of Directors declared a dividend of seventeen cents ($0.17) per share on Curtiss-Wright Common Stock, payable December 3, 2020 to stockholders of record as of November 25, 2020.

About Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) is a global innovative company that delivers highly engineered, critical function products and services to the commercial, industrial, defense and energy markets. Building on the heritage of Glenn Curtiss and the Wright brothers, Curtiss-Wright has a long tradition of providing reliable solutions through trusted customer relationships. The company employs approximately 8,300 people worldwide. For more information, visit www.curtisswright.com.

View source version on businesswire.com : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201118005678/en/

Contact: Jim Ryan
(704) 869-4621
jim.ryan@curtisswright.com

Source: Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Disclaimer

Curtiss-Wright Controls Inc. published this content on 18 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2020 22:36:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
