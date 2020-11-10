Curtiss-Wright's PacStar Business Announces Major New Release of IQ-Core® Software

IQ-Core Software v5 release includes major advancements in Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC), tactical radio integration, and vehicle integration

Curtiss-Wright’s Defense Solutions division today announced that its recently acquired business, PacStar, a leading developer and supplier of advanced communications solutions for the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), has released IQ-Core Software v5 containing major advances in management of Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC) systems, tactical radios, and vehicle-based networks. The release also includes upgrades in its support of open management standards, performance enhancements, and more.

IQ-Core Software is a comprehensive management software application designed for secure, tactical, and distributed network management – ideal for edge networks in disconnected, intermittent and limited (DIL) environments. It comprises three major editions: IQ-Core Network Communications Manager (NCM) for nodal management, IQ-Core Crypto Manager (CM) for CSfC management, and IQ-Core Remote Operations and Management (ROAM) for distributed management. All of these editions contain major functional enhancements in the v5 release.

IQ-Core Software contributes to tactical mission success by reducing network misconfiguration, improving uptime, simplifying troubleshooting, and providing cyber situational awareness to tactical networks. IQ-Core Software v5 advances PacStar’s mission to enable tactical, expeditionary and mobile organizations to modernize networks, field the most advanced technologies, and achieve cyber overmatch, while driving down complexity and training costs. It accomplishes this through an intuitive and integrated user interface that makes system setup and operation quick, easy to learn and recall.

Major new IQ-Core Software v5 capabilities include:

Enhanced CSfC Management

Integration and automation of Juniper vSRX CSfC-compliant Virtual Private Network (VPN), VPN setup and VPN tunnel monitoring including both IKE v2 and IKE v1

Management of digital certificates and PKI with CSfC-listed Red Hat Certificate Services

Ability to manage certificates and device configurations in the context of hierarchical PKI

Integration and Management of Tactical Radios

Major new tactical radio capabilities include integration and management of new and popular tactical radios and satcom modems such as:

Ultra Electronics TRILOS Tri-channel Line of Sight Radio

iDirect 9-Series satellite modems

L3 Linkabit MDM-2000 Network Centric Waveform SATCOM IP modem

Local and Remote Network Management on Vehicle Platforms

New, optional user interface called Dashboard Mode, which presents an essential, at-a-glance network status appropriate for vehicle operators, commanders and non-technical staff

Dashboard Mode shows a limited view of networks on the vehicle display. However, it runs on top of the full power of IQ-Core Software, enabling local and remote management by administrators.

Additional Capabilities

Ability to distribute network and spectrum plans from centrally located planning software to select satellite modems and radios at the edge of the tactical network, ensuring coordinated operations

Major enhancements to its built-in SNMP capabilities, enabling customers to tailor the user interface to monitor and control devices and device settings for any device that supports that open standard

Advanced support for REDCOM Sigma call control including setup, configuration, and monitoring. REDCOM Sigma support adds to IQ-Core Software’s strength in integrated management of unified capabilities, which includes management for other popular deployed call control systems

“We are very happy to introduce IQ-Core Software v5 to our customers so they can now take advantage of its advancements in CSfC, tactical radio integration, and vehicle integration,” said Lynn Bamford, President, Defense and Power Segments, Curtiss-Wright Corporation. “IQ-Core Software v5 advances PacStar’s mission to enable tactical, expeditionary and mobile organizations to modernize networks.”

“IQ-Core Software v5 advances the capabilities for all of our many customers, across a wide range of functional areas,” said Peggy J. Miller, Senior General Manager, PacStar. “The rapidly increasing adoption of IQ-Core Software enabled us to dramatically speed our development pace, increase our investment in R&D, and deliver results to all of our tactical customers.”

