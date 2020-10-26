Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Curve Europe, UAB granted electronic money institution licence

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/26/2020 | 03:40am EDT
2020-10-26
1of 1

The Board of the Bank of Lithuania granted an electronic money institution licence to Curve Europe, UAB, authorising it to issue electronic money and provide certain payment services set forth in the Republic of Lithuania Law on Payments.

Following Brexit, the activities of Curve OS Limited, an electronic money institution licensed in the UK, will be transferred to Curve Europe, UAB. The institution intends to provide electronic money services, execute payment transactions, offer cash withdrawal services, issue payment instruments, as well as provide payment initiation, account information and currency exchange services. It will provide its services within the European Economic Area, starting with an active customer base of more than 100,000 users.

Curve Europe, UAB belongs to Curve OS Limited, an electronic money institution licensed in the UK in 2015.

Having secured the licence, the institution is obliged to provide the Bank of Lithuania with a copy of the agreement concluded with a credit institution, confirming proper implementation of measures for safeguarding customer funds before it starts providing the aforementioned financial services.

Disclaimer

Bank of Lithuania published this content on 26 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2020 07:39:00 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
04:00aKONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N : Philips to nominate Mrs. Indra Nooyi as member of the Supervisory Board
AQ
04:00aPhilips to nominate Mrs. Indra Nooyi as member of the Supervisory Board
GL
04:00aSYNCONA : Quell Therapeutics Enters a Collaborative Research Agreement with the University of Sheffield
PU
04:00aFixing flaws in Solvency II vital to unlock long-term investment and boost EU economic growth and recovery
PU
04:00aCPI PROPERTY S A : GROUP - Update on the Second Wave of COVID-19
EQ
04:00aGALP ENERGIA SGPS S A : agrees GGND stake sale to Allianz Capital Partners
PU
03:59aDANSKE BANK A/S : Notes with a coupon payment linked to 3 month DKK CIBOR
AQ
03:59aEquinor's Hammerfest LNG Plant Closed for Up to a Year After Fire
DJ
03:58aBP, Shell, ENI Among Companies Partnering to Develop North Sea CO2 Storage Infrastructure
DJ
03:56aJapan aims for zero emissions, carbon neutral society by 2050 - PM
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian shares subdued as S&P slips, virus surges
2SAP SE : SAP : goes all in on cloud, scraps mid-term margin goals
3EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP SA : EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP: Third Quarter 2020 Results; Positive Quarterly Adjusted ..
4Singapore factory output surges at fastest pace in nine years on pharma boost
5OROCOBRE LIMITED : OROCOBRE : Operational Update - ASX-Announ-Operational update-FINAL.pdf
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group