Curve Europe, UAB granted electronic money institution licence

2020-10-26

1 of 1

The Board of the Bank of Lithuania granted an electronic money institution licence to Curve Europe, UAB, authorising it to issue electronic money and provide certain payment services set forth in the Republic of Lithuania Law on Payments.

Following Brexit, the activities of Curve OS Limited, an electronic money institution licensed in the UK, will be transferred to Curve Europe, UAB. The institution intends to provide electronic money services, execute payment transactions, offer cash withdrawal services, issue payment instruments, as well as provide payment initiation, account information and currency exchange services. It will provide its services within the European Economic Area, starting with an active customer base of more than 100,000 users.

Curve Europe, UAB belongs to Curve OS Limited, an electronic money institution licensed in the UK in 2015.

Having secured the licence, the institution is obliged to provide the Bank of Lithuania with a copy of the agreement concluded with a credit institution, confirming proper implementation of measures for safeguarding customer funds before it starts providing the aforementioned financial services.

