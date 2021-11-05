Custodia Partners with Behavox to Integrate Communications Surveillance into Compliance Cloud One℠ (CC1) and Custodia Assist℠

Custodia, the global experts in providing full end-to-end compliance management solutions with Compliance Cloud OneSM (CC1) and Custodia AssistSM are pleased to announce a new partnership with leading data insights company, Behavox.

Custodia’s Compliance Cloud OneSM (CC1) is a global cloud-based recording solution for unified communications (UC) that includes Microsoft Teams, Cisco UC Cloud and trading telephony combined with Custodia AssistSM, a fully flexible framework to assist customers in achieving a managed compliance environment. The backbone of Custodia AssistSM is Custodia’s central Data Lake which acts as a single repository, combining, validating, and ensuring trust for many different formats while maintaining the customer’s data authenticity.

Behavox provides AI-powered insights that protect companies and their employees from illegal, immoral, and malicious behavior.

Insights are generated by analyzing communication data from email, instant messaging, voice, and video conferencing platforms. By proactively monitoring these platforms using AI rather than manually reviewing content, employees are protected while maintaining their privacy.

Today’s announcement integrates Behavox communication surveillance solution and analytics platform into the Custodia partner ecosystem. Behavox uses advanced AI to analyze data from more than 150 data types from internal communications, such as voice, email, text, social media, chat and collaboration on a variety of corporate and non-corporate applications including Microsoft Teams, Twitter, WeChat, WhatsApp, and Zoom.

“We are excited to be adding Behavox as another integrated partner in the Custodia compliance management ecosystem to provide unparalleled interoperability for our compliance suite. The integration will allow a fully trusted bi-directional API data flow between each system to audit and validate voice-based communication data to ensure customers’ end-to-end voice recording processes are completely compliant with global regulators. Now, the wider range of applications, such as Trade Reconstruction, can be implemented much faster and more accurately.” says Christopher Hartley, CEO of Custodia.

Nabeel Ebrahim, Chief Revenue Officer at Behavox, said, “Behavox is delighted to partner with Custodia for yet another upgrade to our industry leading capabilities. By enhancing the scope of our voice monitoring capabilities, we can better help organizations identify the fraud that is harbored in their voice communications. Custodia’s global offering is industry-leading and additive to the managed compliance environment.”

For more information click here or contact getcompliant@custodiatechnology.com

About Custodia Technology

Custodia Technology Americas Inc, headquartered in New York City, with a global presence are the experts in financial compliance and provides full end-to-end compliance management solutions for both on-prem and cloud. Learn more about Custodia www.custodiatechnology.com

​About Behavox

Founded in 2014, Behavox is headquartered in New York City and has offices in Montreal, London, San Francisco, Seattle, Singapore, Tokyo, Dallas, and Abu Dhabi.

More information about the company is available at www.behavox.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211105005458/en/