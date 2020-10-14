Custom Applications Development Service Market | Rising Adoption of Cloud-based Services to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio

The custom applications development service market size is poised to grow by USD 26.74 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201014005146/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Custom Application Development Service Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The demand for cloud-based services is increasing among small- and medium-sized enterprises as they offer advantages such as ease of access, flexibility, cost-effectivity, and security. Therefore, vendors in the market are offering cloud-based application services that simplify the process and allow the administrator to securely collaborate with team members, customers, partners, and suppliers. SAP and International Business Machines are among the vendors offering SaaS-based application services. Companies across the world are partnering with vendors operating in the market to deploy cloud-based applications to manage their business lifecycles. Therefore, the custom application development service market is expected to record significant growth during the forecast period.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Report Highlights:

The major custom applications development service market growth came from the on-premise segment. On-premise custom applications are used by companies that demand more control and ownership of the hardware and software. Large companies that deal with critical business information prefer on-premise application development services as they provide an optimum level of data security with physical access controls and security protocols. In addition, many vendors in the market offer on-premise application development solutions.

North America was the largest custom application development service market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of advanced technologies and the rising use of smartphones by consumers and enterprises to develop applications will significantly drive the custom application development service market growth in this region during the forecast period.

The custom applications development service market is fragmented. Accenture Plc, Bourntec Solutions Inc., Capgemini SE, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., HCL Technologies Ltd., HP Inc., Iblesoft Inc., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this custom applications development service market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the custom applications development service market 2020-2024 is expected to have Positive growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Growing Adoption of Analytics in Enterprise Applications will be a Key Market Trend

The growing adoption of analytics in enterprise applications is one of the key custom application development service market trends. The development of an enterprise application with the help of analytics facilitates the assessment and streamlining of customer data and marketing strategies. Applications integrated with analytics developed by service providers enable enterprises to understand their customers better and make insight-based marketing decisions. The analysis of customer data helps enterprises develop new customer-centric marketing strategies and campaigns. The custom application development service market will grow during the forecast period.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Custom Applications Development Service Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist custom applications development service market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the custom applications development service market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the custom applications development service market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of custom applications development service market vendors

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market segments

Comparison by Deployment placement

On-premise - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Cloud - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver - Inflation

Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Accenture Plc

Bourntec Solutions, Inc.

Capgemini SE

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

HCL Technologies Ltd.

HP Inc.

Iblesoft Inc.

Infosys Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201014005146/en/