Customer Journey Intelligence Leader, BryterCX, Raises $9m in Funding

Denver, Colorado, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BryterCX, a Journey Intelligence company that provides true end-to-end customer journey management solutions, announced today the completion of a $9 million dollar financing led by Arrowroot Capital. Proceeds from the financing will be used to continue to advance the Company’s IRIS™ Journey Intelligence™ platform, and to execute on the expansion of the Company’s go-to-market strategy.

IRISTM is the easy answer for optimizing Customer Experience and Operating Expenses. Through machine learning, this AI breakthrough allows you to discover journey insights and opportunities with ease. IRIS™ uses proprietary journey scores and patented technology, giving you simple visual metrics and alerts to effortlessly measure, monitor and manage the health of your journeys. IRIS™ works efficiently with aggregated data, even from previously siloed sources, giving you a fast, complete, and accurate picture of your customer journeys.

“As organizations of all sizes look to find ways to improve customer satisfaction, seamless onboarding of new clients, and the retention of existing customers, Arrowroot Capital continues to see a great opportunity to invest in the Customer Journey Management space, as we see Journey Intelligence, invented and advanced by BryterCX, as the foundation to an organization’s overall customer experience.” Said Matt Safaii, Founder and Managing Partner of Arrowroot Capital.

About BryterCX

BryterCX is the Customer Journey IntelligenceTM company, providing end-to-end customer journey solutions designed to take your customer experience to the next level. Comprised of journey mapping, monitoring, analytics and orchestration technologies, our flagship platform IRISTM connects your organization’s siloed data into a single, omnichannel view and provides actionable insights in near real time. Powered by two decades of journey expertise and industry-leading processes, we’ve enabled customer-focused organizations to gain significant competitive advantages, unlike any other customer experience solution. Learn more at brytercx.com.

About Arrowroot Capital

Arrowroot Capital Management is a global growth equity firm based in Los Angeles, CA focused on minority, majority, and buyout investments in B2B software companies. The firm serves as a catalyst for growth-related initiatives by partnering with management and leveraging its deep enterprise software expertise to deliver meaningful, tangible value. Arrowroot has the flexibility to pursue opportunities of varying sizes, as well as a broad range of transaction types. Arrowroot also targets add-on acquisitions for its portfolio companies with a wider range of size and general criteria. Visit arrowrootcapital.com for more information.

Elisa Restea BryterCX 404-697-6968 elisa.restea@brytercx.com