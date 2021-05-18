Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Customer Journey Intelligence Leader, BryterCX, Raises $9m in Funding

05/18/2021 | 02:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Denver, Colorado, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BryterCX, a Journey Intelligence company that provides true end-to-end customer journey management solutions, announced today the completion of a $9 million dollar financing led by Arrowroot Capital. Proceeds from the financing will be used to continue to advance the Company’s IRIS™ Journey Intelligence™ platform, and to execute on the expansion of the Company’s go-to-market strategy. 

 

IRISTM is the easy answer for optimizing Customer Experience and Operating Expenses. Through machine learning, this AI breakthrough allows you to discover journey insights and opportunities with ease. IRIS™ uses proprietary journey scores and patented technology, giving you simple visual metrics and alerts to effortlessly measure, monitor and manage the health of your journeys. IRIS™ works efficiently with aggregated data, even from previously siloed sources, giving you a fast, complete, and accurate picture of your customer journeys.

 

 “As organizations of all sizes look to find ways to improve customer satisfaction, seamless onboarding of new clients, and the retention of existing customers, Arrowroot Capital continues to see a great opportunity to invest in the Customer Journey Management space, as we see Journey Intelligence, invented and advanced by BryterCX, as the foundation to an organization’s overall customer experience.” Said Matt Safaii, Founder and Managing Partner of Arrowroot Capital.

 

About BryterCX

 

BryterCX is the Customer Journey IntelligenceTM company, providing end-to-end customer journey solutions designed to take your customer experience to the next level. Comprised of journey mapping, monitoring, analytics and orchestration technologies, our flagship platform IRISTM connects your organization’s siloed data into a single, omnichannel view and provides actionable insights in near real time. Powered by two decades of journey expertise and industry-leading processes, we’ve enabled customer-focused organizations to gain significant competitive advantages, unlike any other customer experience solution. Learn more at brytercx.com.

 

About Arrowroot Capital

 

Arrowroot Capital Management is a global growth equity firm based in Los Angeles, CA focused on minority, majority, and buyout investments in B2B software companies. The firm serves as a catalyst for growth-related initiatives by partnering with management and leveraging its deep enterprise software expertise to deliver meaningful, tangible value. Arrowroot has the flexibility to pursue opportunities of varying sizes, as well as a broad range of transaction types. Arrowroot also targets add-on acquisitions for its portfolio companies with a wider range of size and general criteria. Visit arrowrootcapital.com for more information.


Elisa Restea
BryterCX
404-697-6968
elisa.restea@brytercx.com

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:36pMARINE PETROLEUM TRUST  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:36pSTRONGPOINT ASA : Mandatory notification of trade
AQ
02:36pALERT : Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc.
PR
02:36pALKAME  : Prepares For First Aladyn PPE Shipment Of $1 Million Sales Contract
PR
02:36pPPL  : to Pay Quarterly Stock Dividend July 1
PR
02:36pNEXPOINT RESIDENTIAL TRUST  : Ecosystems, NXRT, BH Management Prove Real Estate Industry's Ability to Build Climate Resilience With National Retrofit Program
PU
02:36pMARINE PETROLEUM TRUST  : ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER CASH DISTRIBUTION (Form 8-K)
PU
02:35pOrcel cuts size of Santander claim on eve of job offer case -source
RE
02:35pU.S. lawmakers seeking records on 737 MAX, 787 production issues
RE
02:35pCambridge-Lee Holdings Consolidated Results of Operations for FY 2020
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin posts record weekly outflows as gains stall - CoinShares data
2Siemens Energy says it has no plans for full Siemens Gamesa takeover
3TODAY'S ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Barclays, Ford, Microsoft, Oracle, Lloyds...
4ANALYSIS: AT&T, Discovery deal highlights media's thirst to be like Netflix
5Buyers beware as "altcoin" frenzy bruises bitcoin

HOT NEWS