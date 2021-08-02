Customers Have Spoken! For the 11th Time, Consumer Cellular Tops J.D. Power Wireless Customer Care Study in its Segment

Wireless carrier outperforms all other value mobile virtual network operators

Consumer Cellular ranked highest in customer care among all value mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), according to the latest J.D. Power study. In the 2021 U.S. Wireless Customer Care StudySM - Volume 2, Consumer Cellular outscored all other value MVNOs evaluated, receiving the highest overall Customer Care segment index score, 863, which is 66 points above the second place provider.

“We are thrilled that once again, our customers have ranked us #1 on the prestigious J.D. Power ranking,” said Ed Evans, CEO of Consumer Cellular. “Customer service is at the forefront of everything we do at Consumer Cellular, and it means a great deal to see our efforts recognized. This award belongs to our employees, each of whom share in our company’s commitment to providing exceptional service for our more than four million customers.”

J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Wireless Customer Care Study—Volume 2 is based on responses from 13,599 wireless customers. The study reflects the experiences of current customers who contacted their carrier’s customer care department within the past three months. The study was fielded from January through June 2021.

“Congratulations to Consumer Cellular for its ongoing success and ranking #1 for customer service in its segment for the 11th consecutive time in the J.D. Power Wireless Customer Care Study,” said Ian Greenblatt, Managing Director at J.D. Power. “This exemplary performance is a testament to the organization’s unwavering commitment to delivering a superior customer experience and putting its customers first. Consumer Cellular also achieved the highest score in segment for store service, phone service, website service and app service.”

“Every day, we hear from our customers about the quality of service provided by our employees, who go above and beyond to ensure everyone has a good experience with Consumer Cellular,” continued Evans. “After a year with so much uncertainty, we feel great knowing that more than four million people have entrusted us with one of their primary forms of communication.”

For more information on Consumer Cellular, please visit ConsumerCellular.com or call (888) 345-5509.

About J.D. Power

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. A pioneer in the use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithmic modeling capabilities to understand consumer behavior, J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on customer interactions with brands and products for more than 50 years. The world's leading businesses across major industries rely on J.D. Power to guide their customer-facing strategies. J.D. Power has offices in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more about the company’s business offerings, visit JDPower.com/business. The J.D. Power auto shopping tool can be found at JDPower.com.

About Consumer Cellular

Consumer Cellular is a top-rated wireless carrier that provides no-contract cell phones and service plans primarily to those 50+. The company has been an approved AARP Provider for over 12 years and offers AARP members special discounts on service. Founded 25 years ago on the belief that everyone should have affordable access to the safety and convenience of cellular service, Consumer Cellular is privately held with 2000 employees. The Portland, Ore.-based company utilizes the nation's largest voice and data networks, which covers 99 percent of the U.S. population. Consumer Cellular's wireless phones and plans are sold nationwide at leading retailers such as Target, as well as directly to consumers at ConsumerCellular.com or (888) 345-5509. The company has been ranked on the Inc. 5000 list for 11 years in a row. For J.D. Power 2021 award information, visit jdpower.com/awards. For cellphone tutorials, features, applications and company news, connect with Consumer Cellular on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

