Customers Rank Cloud Contact Center Provider UJET #1 in User Satisfaction for the 7th Consecutive Quarter

Next-Gen CCaaS 3.0 Earns 98 out of 100 Score in Usability, Recognized as Leader in 16 G2 Reports

UJET, Inc., the world’s first and only CCaaS 3.0 cloud contact center provider, announced today that it has been named the leader in G2’s 2022 Winter Grid Report for User Satisfaction in Contact Center Operations Software for the seventh consecutive quarter with a score of 98 out of 100.

Based on over 600 customer reviews, UJET leads 16 G2 Winter Reports and is also recognized for:

Best relationships and best support for both enterprise and mid-market customers.

Best usability including easiest setup and user adoption for both enterprise and mid-market customers, including #1 in users most likely to recommend UJET in the enterprise segment.

Best relationship and best support for Telecom Services for Call Centers category.

UJET earned 55 badges including: Highest User Adoption, Easiest to Do Business With, Easiest Set-Up, Best Results, Users Most Likely to Recommend, and more.

“At UJET, we put the user first in everything we do. We provide our customers with top-notch service and cutting-edge technology that outperforms legacy contact center systems,” said Vasili Triant, Chief Operating Officer of ujet.cx. “It’s a new day in the contact center – and the G2 Winter Reports show that companies are craving change. We’re appreciative of our customers’ positive feedback, and we look forward to another year of innovation and success.”

Reviews continue to praise UJET for its ease of use, functionality, and support. Highlights from recent UJET customer reviews on G2 include:

“UJET is a great solutions provider and an even better group of people to work with.”

“This company is super easy to work with. The tool is intuitive and powerful, and our account managers are always helpful in catering the experience to us.”

“UJET was quick to grab from the start. Simple yet elegant.”

“The best integrated system ever.”

“UJET is easy to understand and very reliable.”

The information and ratings shared by G2 in their quarterly reports helps buyers select the best products suited for their business and objectives, and provides sellers, media, investors and analysts with benchmarks for product comparison and market trend analysis.

To learn more about UJET’s G2 rankings, visit https://www.g2.com/products/ujet/reviews

ABOUT UJET:

UJET is the world’s first and only cloud contact center platform for smartphone era CX. By modernizing digital and in-app experiences, UJET unifies the enterprise brand experience across sales, marketing, and support, eliminating the frustration of channel switching between voice, digital, and self-service for consumers. Offering unsurpassed resiliency and the flexibility to deploy across leading public cloud infrastructures, UJET powers the world’s largest elastic CCaaS tenant at up to 22,000 agents globally and is trusted by innovative, customer-centric enterprises like Instacart, Turo, Wag!, and Atom Tickets to intelligently orchestrate predictive, contextual, conversational customer experiences.

Learn more at www.ujet.cx and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220112005148/en/