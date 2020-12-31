Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Customs Audit Market Research 2020-2024 | Accelerating at a CAGR of Almost 5% Towards the New Normal | Technavio

12/31/2020 | 06:43am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Technavio has been monitoring the customs audit market and it is poised to grow by USD 2.10 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201231005090/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the Customs Audit Market from 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has published a new market research report on the Customs Audit Market from 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Click & Get Free sample report in minutes

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the customs audit market. The market growth in 2020 is likely to increase compared to the market growth in 2019.

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • Based on segmentation by the service, which is the leading segment in the market?
    The customs audit services are the leading segment in the market.
  • What are the major trends in the market?
    The emergence of new customs regulations like voluntary disclosures is the major trend in the market.
  • At what rate is the market projected to grow?
    The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 5%.
  • Who are the top players in the market?
    Baker Tilly International Ltd., BDO International Ltd., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Ernst & Young Global Ltd., Grant Thornton International Ltd, KPMG International Ltd., PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Schenker AG, United Parcel Service Inc, and XPO Logistics Inc. are the top players in the market.
  • What are the key market drivers and challenges?
    The market is driven by the increasing demand for an efficient supply chain. However, the concerns over cybersecurity breaches will challenge growth.
  • How big is the APAC market?
    35% of the market’s growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Global Crowdfunding Market- The crowdfunding market is segmented by type (P2P lending, equity investment, hybrid, reward, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Duty-free Retailing Market- The duty-free retailing market is segmented by product (fashion apparel and accessories, cosmetics and perfumes, tobacco and alcoholic beverages, and confectionery and fine foods), distribution channel (airports, border, downtown, and hotel shops, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Baker Tilly International Ltd., BDO International Ltd., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Ernst & Young Global Ltd., Grant Thornton International Ltd, KPMG International Ltd., PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Schenker AG, United Parcel Service Inc, and XPO Logistics Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing demand for an efficient supply chain will offer immense growth opportunities, the concerns over cybersecurity breaches are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this customs audit market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Customs Audit Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Customs audit market is segmented as below:

  • Service
    • Customs Audit
    • Customs Advisory
  • Geography
    • North America
    • Europe
    • APAC
    • South America
    • MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR46406

Customs Audit Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The customs audit market report covers the following areas:

  • Customs Audit Market Size
  • Customs Audit Market Trends
  • Customs Audit Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the emergence of new customs regulations like voluntary disclosures as one of the prime reasons driving the customs audit market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Customs Audit Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist customs audit market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the customs audit market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the customs audit market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of customs audit market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Service

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Service
  • Customs audit services - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Customs advisory services - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Service

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Competitive scenario
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption
  • Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Baker Tilly International Ltd.
  • BDO International Ltd.
  • Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.
  • Ernst & Young Global Ltd.
  • Grant Thornton International Ltd
  • KPMG International Ltd.
  • PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP
  • Schenker AG
  • United Parcel Service Inc
  • XPO Logistics Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
07:15aIt Was a Fall Season to Forget for Broadcast TV Networks
DJ
07:15aHAIER SMART HOME CO.,LTD. : Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
07:13aNORTHERN LIGHTS RESOURCES : Lists on the OTCQB (“NLRCF”)
PU
07:11aBROWNS INVESTMENTS : Sri Lankan shares end 2020 near five-year high, post best year since 2014
RE
07:11aCIG PANNÓNIA ÉLETBIZTOSÍTÓ : Event calendar regarding the business year 2021
PU
07:10aPING AN INSURANCE OF CHINA : Ranks #1 in Top 100 Global Digital Health Patents for 2018-2020
PR
07:09aCorporate Social Responsibility Related News Releases and Story Ideas for Reporters, Bloggers and Media Outlets
BU
07:08aAXSOME THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:08aTech, cross-border activities set to drive Asia M&A next year
RE
07:07aGREEN THUMB INDUSTRIES INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-Intel has few good options as investor demands break-up
2McConnell thwarts Trump bid for $2,000 coronavirus economic relief checks
3Vaccines, stimulus set tone for 2021 as year ends on bullish note
4UK parliament approves Brexit trade deal with EU as both sides look to future
5Exxon signals up to $20 billion writedown to overwhelm 4th-qtr gains in oil, chemicals

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ