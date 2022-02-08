Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Customs reform in the Caribbean region

02/08/2022 | 12:22pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

On 7 February 2022, Dr. Kunio Mikuriya, the Secretary General of the World Customs Organization (WCO), met with H.E. Mia Mottley, the Prime Minister of Barbados, as part of his visit to the Caribbean island to launch the Project Hammer to address the smuggling of firearms and narcotics in small parcels.

They discussed the ongoing progress in Customs reform in Barbados, including the recent legislation and the migration to the new IT system that offers interoperability with other government agencies.

Prime Minister Mottley expressed her keen interest in human capacity development in Customs as well as her support to the current reform process. Secretary General Mikuriya expressed his support to the Prime Minister's priorities and highlighted that they were in line with the WCO's policy regarding political commitment, partnership and for a people-centric approach.

Dr. Mikuriya reiterated the WCO's support to Small Island Economies in terms of capacity building, including the launch of the Project Hammer aiming at enhanced risk management.

At the end of the meeting, they agreed to continue working together for the development of the Caribbean region.

Disclaimer

WCO - World Customs Organization published this content on 08 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2022 17:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Companies"
05:00pTRANSCRIPT : Peloton Interactive, Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 08, 2022
CI
12:31pPATH OF SURVIVAL : The Rise of A New GameFi Hero
AQ
12:31pIFM Announces Slate of Board Officers and Celebrates Growing Number of Practitioners Trained in Functional Medicine
BU
12:31pAXWAY SOFTWARE : Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares
BU
12:29pGoogle's Go-To Android Image Quality Expert Pursues New Role With Imatest
BU
12:28pAirbus revokes more plane orders in Qatar dispute
RE
12:26pU.S. arrests couple for allegedly laundering $4.5 billion in crypto tied to Bitfinex hack
RE
12:26pYellow Corporation Opens New Truck Driving Academies, Training the Next Generation of Professional Drivers
GL
12:26pYellow Corporation Opens New Truck Driving Academies, Training the Next Generation of Professional Drivers
GL
12:25pVEMO and Uber will add 250 electric vehicles to Mexico City's fleet
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Relief and challenges for chipmakers as Nvidia-Arm megadeal collapses
2Analyst recommendations: General Electric, Meta, Qualcomm, Rolls-Royce,..
3Wall Street turns higher after groggy open, euro stalled by Lagarde
4Orpea faces complaints over fraudulent work contracts - Franceinfo
5Wilh Wilhelmsen : Selecting the right rope - Why you should be looking ..

HOT NEWS