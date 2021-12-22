Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Cutback Coach Rebrands to Sunnyside as Members Cut More Than Two Million Drinks in 2021

12/22/2021 | 05:37pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The brand change capitalizes on the platform’s significant growth in 2021, positions company to bring mindful drinking into the mainstream

Cutback Coach, the nation’s leading mindful drinking platform, today announced it has officially rebranded to Sunnyside. This new brand speaks to Sunnyside’s mission to help its members build a healthier, more intuitive relationship with alcohol.

“This new name and refreshed visual identity is more in line with our ethos as a company,” said Nick Allen, co-founder and CEO of Sunnyside. “We want to focus on adding more to the lives of our users, not taking away. Sunnyside means brighter mornings, and provides a path to experience life more fully as a result of a healthier relationship with alcohol. We take a positive approach and help members make small changes that have a huge impact, providing an alternative to the somber, all-or-nothing alcohol solutions on the market today.”

Sunnyside is a subscription-based service that uses psychology-backed tools to help anyone who drinks develop a more intuitive relationship with alcohol. Instead of the sobriety-first approach, Sunnyside acts as a non-judgemental accountability partner, focusing on building healthy habits that fit the lifestyles of its members. Sunnyside’s unique approach has helped tens of thousands of members reduce their intake by an average of 30% in their first 30 days, motivating them to integrate Sunnyside into their lives as a daily wellness tool.

In the last year, Sunnyside has become a force in the health and wellness space, working with more than 65 thousand people in 2021. In aggregate, members were able to cut more than 2 million drinks and add 300 thousand no-drinking days as sober-curiosity and mindful drinking have emerged as leading wellness trends. And this new lifestyle is becoming the norm, with over half the population saying they have the desire to reduce their alcohol intake (Nielsen), and 35% of people identifying as sober-curious (Ipsos).

Looking ahead, Sunnyside sees 2022 as the year mindful drinking will break through as a mass-market wellness category. With tens of millions in the US drinking more than the healthy amount defined by the National Institutes of Health — and a significant increase in problem drinking behavior during the pandemic — Sunnyside is poised to lead the way in bringing the mindful drinking movement into the mainstream.

“Sunnyside is building a future in which proactively managing our alcohol consumption is as common as managing diet and exercise — an integral part of our holistic wellness toolkits,” Allen said.

About Sunnyside

Sunnyside is creating a new wellness category around proactive alcohol health. Focused on mindful drinking rather than an all-or-nothing approach, Sunnyside’s behavioral psychology-backed system provides each participant a personalized plan catered to their lifestyles, baseline habits and individual goals. The Sunnyside experience is delivered primarily via 2-way SMS, providing a unique low friction approach that makes participation with the program simple and user friendly. Sunnyside members achieve tangible benefits to overall health and wellness including increased productivity, weight loss, reduced anxiety and better sleep. For more information or to get started, visit sunnyside.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:41pBOVESPA Index Ends 0.24% Lower at 105243.72 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pS&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.58% Lower at 83651.80 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pU.S. testing struggles to keep up with Omicron
RE
05:37pPeru protesters to clear Las Bambas road, but unclear if mine will restart
RE
05:37pAVA RISK : Update - Notification of buy-back - AVA
PU
05:37pTENAYA THERAPEUTICS : appoints Karah Parschauer, J.D., to its Board of Directors and Joanna Auch as Senior Vice President of People and Culture - Form 8-K
PU
05:37pNUHEARA : Proposed issue of securities - NUH
PU
05:37pBLUESCOPE STEEL : Notification regarding unquoted securities - BSL
PU
05:37pCutback Coach Rebrands to Sunnyside as Members Cut More Than Two Million Drinks in 2021
BU
05:36pTransAlta Corp. signs power purchase agreements for its White Rock wind project
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bad news accumulate for the British economy
2Analyst recommendations: Caterpillar, Cineworld, JD Sports, Microsoft, ..
3KNM Berhad : OTHERS Default in Payment by KNM Group Berhad pursuant to ..
4Amazon among key tech firms to drop CES plans on COVID-19 concern
5Christmas supply-chain crisis has been averted, Biden and FedEx CEO dec..

HOT NEWS