CutisCare Expands Its Medical Advisory Board And Welcomes Bob Bartlett, MD To Its Board

02/24/2021 | 10:08am EST
BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CutisCare, LLC, a privately held wound care and hyperbaric management company committed to being a resource to hospitals and providers by providing the highest quality wound care services available through a network of clinics, today announced the expansion of its Medical Advisory Board and welcomed a new member to their Medical Advisory Board. The Medical Advisory Board has been further strengthened with the appointment of Bob Bartlett, MD. He joins current board members Dr. Juan Bravo (Chairman) and Dr. Louis Pilati.

CutisCare's Medical Advisory Board has been further strengthened with the appointment of Dr. Bob Bartlett.

Medical Advisory Board Appointment

The company is excited to welcome a nationally recognized key opinion leader to its Medical Advisory Board with the inclusion of Dr. Bob Bartlett.  Dr. Bartlett has 30+ years of clinical and corporate experience in the wound healing and healthcare industry. He currently serves as the Chief Medical Officer for Swift Medical and is the President of the Board for the Academy of physicians in Wound Healing.

Dr. Bartlett is a Magna cum Laude graduate of the University of South Alabama School of Medicine. He holds multiple certificates, including Certified Physician Executive, Certified Wound Specialist, and Hyperbaric Medicine. Educationally, he has trained more than 6,000 healthcare professionals in wound care and hyperbaric medicine.

"The addition of Dr. Bob Bartlett to CutisCare's Medical Advisory Board furthers our commitment to provide mentorship and education to providers. Ensuring that continued education, thought leadership, and the best practices in wound care are disseminated to our partners' providers," said Jim Patrick, CūtisCare Board Chairman and CEO.

About CutisCare
Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, CutisCare works with hospitals, academic medical centers, and hospital systems to design customized outpatient wound care and hyperbaric oxygen (HBOT) solutions. With more than 60 years of combined management experience, a commitment to research, and driven by ethics and a culture of compliance, CutisCare collaborates with its partners to reach and heal people with chronic wounds. To learn more about CutisCare, visit https://cutiscareusa.com/.

http://www.cutiscareusa.com/

Media Contact: Kelly Caceres, 9044460708, kcaceres@cutiscareusa.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cutiscare-expands-its-medical-advisory-board-and-welcomes-bob-bartlett-md-to-its-board-301234706.html

SOURCE CutisCare LLC


© PRNewswire 2021
