Cutting Edge Events Announces Additional Details of the Florida Bitcoin & Blockchain Summit Set to Take Place on November 4-5th, 2021

10/25/2021 | 09:36am EDT
The summit will feature more than 35 expert speakers, including Cathie Wood, CEO of Ark Invest, and Jane Castor, Mayor of Tampa

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Cutting Edge Events LLC is excited to announce additional developments taking place as it prepares for the upcoming Florida Bitcoin & Blockchain Summit (“FBBS”), set to be held at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, November 4-5th, 2021. Designed to bring together fintech communities, businesses, evangelists and political leaders from all over the world, FBBS aims to become an integral part making Florida a leader within the blockchain and emerging financial technology sectors.

Cutting Edge Events has established a strong reputation for hosting new media and tech-driven conferences. Having earned back-to-back Guinness World Record titles for the largest attendance of a virtual podcasting conference, Cutting Edge Events has proven its ability to stage large and highly engaging events.

FBBS is set to feature more than 35 expert speakers and industry luminaries, including Cathie Wood, CEO of Ark Invest and evangelist of the tech and blockchain industry as a whole, and Jane Castor, Mayor of Tampa. Presenters will share their collective views and thoughts on how best to create and execute strategies that drive growth for the bitcoin and blockchain industries – both inside and outside the State of Florida.

The global economy is increasingly being disrupted through the emergence of novel fintech solutions, which includes cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens, decentralized finance, utility tokens and stable coins. The Florida Bitcoin & Blockchain Summit will help attendees develop strategies for successful cryptocurrency and blockchain implementation, learn from real-world case studies, and discover how cryptocurrencies can enable financial inclusion and drive participation within the global financial ecosystem.

In addition to the keynote presentations and panel discussions on the agenda, the Florida Bitcoin & Blockchain Summit will play host to the Reach Dev Workshop, an educational event that will take place on November 5th to help expand attendees’ capabilities in building blockchain applications rapidly and efficiently. Hosted by Reach, the workshop’s overall goal is to empower and enable junior developers to gain familiarity with building blockchain applications, a stepping-stone towards ensuring the continued propagation of decentralized finance applications.

Additional information about the Florida Bitcoin & Blockchain Summit, as well as details for registration, can be found at the following website: https://floridablockchainsummit.com

About Cutting Edge Events LLC

Specializing in new media and tech-driven conferences, Cutting Edge Events LLC has earned back-to-back Guinness World Record™ titles for the largest attendance of a virtual podcasting conference in one week. Creators of Podfest Multimedia Expo, Podfest Global Summit and Vidfest Expo, the team behind this cutting-edge events company is excited to bring its expertise and unique style to blockchain and bitcoin influencers!

Corporate Communications Contact:
IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com
310.299.1717 Office
Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com


