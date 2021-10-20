Cuzen Just Announced the Ultimate Gift for Matcha Lovers

Cuzen introduces new Holiday Starter Kit and Latte Blend matcha leaves for the perfect gift this holiday season

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just in time for gifting, Cuzen Matcha , the award-winning matcha making system that was named one of TIME’s Best Inventions, has launched its Holiday Matcha Maker Starter Kit . A festive twist on their original Matcha Maker Starter Kit and the ultimate gift for matcha and design lovers, the Holiday Starter Kit includes the Cuzen Matcha Maker, three varieties of matcha leaves — Premium, Signature, and Cuzen’s brand new Latte Blend — and the option to add two handcrafted latte cups from Humble Ceramics, the female owned, Los Angeles-based ceramics company. The Holiday Starter Kit arrives sustainably wrapped in furoshiki (reusable Japanese gift wrapping cloth) and ready to gift.



“In addition to being an extraordinary gift, the Holiday Starter Kit is the result of our quest for the perfect matcha latte,” explained Eijiro Tsukada, Co-Founder & CEO of Cuzen. “Given the overwhelming popularity of matcha lattes, we are especially excited to introduce our new Latte Blend of matcha leaves, which were specifically selected to create a bright and robust cup of matcha that could stand up to the addition of dairy or plant-based milk. Additionally, our latte cups from Humble Ceramics are hand pressed in the Japanese wabi-sabi style and provide the perfect vessel for sipping.” For the perfect matcha latte recipe, including chef Kyle Connaughton’s SingleThread Cortado, visit https://cuzenmatcha.com/pages/recipes .

Cuzen Matcha is an innovative at-home matcha system that produces freshly ground matcha from organic shade-grown leaves via a beautifully designed machine. The Matcha Maker and Matcha Leaf have been designed to work together to deliver the highest quality matcha drinking experience: the tea leaves are specially prepared to fit the compact ceramic mill, which produces a fine matcha powder that’s then automatically whisked into water, recreating the ancient art of stone ground Japanese matcha.

Cuzen is dedicated to providing at home consumers with the highest quality matcha experience. Freshly ground matcha has a rich umami flavor and is higher in antioxidants than pre-ground matcha; the freshly ground matcha has a smooth, balanced flavor and gives the drinker a mellow, focused energy that lasts. By partnering with organic tea farmers, Cuzen developed the perfect matcha leaf blend for an even better tasting matcha latte with an emphasis on the importance of the ratio between the amount of matcha and milk. In order to keep the fresh taste of the matcha, Cuzen suggests 2oz of matcha and 6oz of milk as the golden ratio for a matcha latte. For more serving suggestions, check out the site here .

The Holiday Starter Kit can be purchased at www.cuzenmatcha.com starting at $369. Existing Cuzen Matcha Maker owners can also purchase the new Latte Blend tea leaves to use in their existing machines for $17 for 20g and $44 for 60g. Cuzen offers a 10% commission to media via SkimLinks. Since launching in 2020, Cuzen Matcha was named one of TIME’s Best Inventions of 2020. Cuzen has also won the Future of Foods Award at San Francisco Design Week Awards, a 2021 iF Design award, was a CES 2020 Innovation Awards Honoree, and was longlisted for the 2020 Dezeen Awards.

About Cuzen Matcha

Cuzen Matcha produces remarkably fresh matcha from whole organic shade-grown leaves and innovative technology. The freshly ground matcha has a smooth, balanced flavor and gives the drinker a mellow, focused energy that lasts. It also doesn’t come with a wasteful plastic pod system like many coffee machines. Our goal is to share freshly ground matcha with as many people as possible while encouraging the adoption of sustainable systems, whether that’s by partnering with high quality organic Japanese tea farmers or by minimizing packaging and reducing single-use plastics.

About World Matcha Inc.

World Matcha Inc., the creator of Cuzen Matcha, is a California-based tea company and food-tech startup founded by Eijiro Tsukada (CEO) and Oki Hatta (CPO) in January 2019. World Matcha’s mission is to bring authentic matcha into people’s daily lives with ease and an open mind.

Media Contacts:

Molly Antos

Dadascope Communications

cuzen@dadascope.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/16bda3d7-ad97-4a6c-ba46-ab356ddadb12

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8244ca31-a690-4ee4-be1d-0f06b5ff36a2

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ecb92f27-6e0a-4cd5-aa39-41534b162f66

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/380f3265-8cad-4792-83a5-9fe93ef8d909