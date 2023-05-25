(Alliance News) - CyanConnode Holdings PLC on Thursday said that it has received an order from Paschimanchal Infrastructure Pvt Ltd for 600,000 Omnimesh Modules.

CyanConnode is a Cambridge, England-based narrowband radiofrequency mesh networks provider. Paschimanchal is a subsidiary of IntelliSmart Infrastructure Private Ltd.

The order also includes advanced metering infrastructure, standards-based hardware, and an annual maintenance contract.

CyanConnode told investors that the Omnimesh Modules would be delivered next quarter, in order to support a smart metering deployment at Pachimanchal in Uttar Pradesh, India.

This deployment should complete in just over two years, underwritten by a support and maintenance contract, which will last for seven and a half years after the project has gone live.

"We are delighted to have received this order from Pachimanchal Infrastructure, which also aligns with the State Government of Uttar Pradesh's vision of ensuring uninterrupted power supply for its citizens," said Executive Chair John Cronin.

He added: "This order signifies a significant milestone, as it will bring the total number of Omnimesh Modules deployed in India to 4.2 million, with over 1.3 million of those modules already deployed and operational. We look forward to the implementation of this important project and delivering upon our commitment".

CyanConnode shares were trading 2.6% higher at 16.68 pence each in London on Thursday at noon.

By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News reporter

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.