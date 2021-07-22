Cyara : Receives TMC 2021 Communications Solutions Product of the Year Award

Cyara’s Automated CX Assurance Platform Honored for Exceptional Innovation and Ability to Ensure and Improve Customer Experience & Communication Capabilities

Cyara, provider of the leading Automated Customer Experience (CX) Assurance Platform, today announced that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named the Cyara Automated CX Assurance Platform as a 2021 Communications Solutions Product of the Year.

The Cyara Automated CX Assurance Platform is used by some of the world’s top brands to automate and accelerate testing of the CX they deliver, measure and optimize the quality of digital and voice channels, and assure flawless omnichannel customer journeys from beginning to end. CX experts use Cyara’s cloud-based platform to define customer journeys that Cyara then validates through automated testing of the network, applications, and even back-end data systems that power those journeys. Any issues that a customer may experience throughout their journey are identified so organizations can resolve them before they impact a customer.

“Effective communications are at the heart of any company’s customer experience - especially in today’s era of increased digital customer interactions, which was driven by the pandemic. Ensuring your communication platform, as well as your contact center technologies and solutions, are operating at peak efficiency is essential,” said Alok Kulkarni, CEO and co-founder of Cyara. “We are thrilled that TMC has recognized our commitment to delivering the highest level of next-generation customer experience and engagement.”

Delivered in the cloud, the Automated CX Assurance platform is used by design and testing teams as part of their ongoing performance testing and production monitoring of customer engagement systems and channels. Cyara supports the entire CX software development lifecycle, from design to functional and regression testing, load testing, and production monitoring, ensuring enterprises can build flawless customer journeys across voice and digital channels while reducing the risk of customer-facing defects. The award-winning Cyara Automated CX Assurance Platform enables companies to deliver better CX with less effort, cost, and risk.

TMC’s Communications Solutions Products of the Year award honors exceptional products and services that facilitate voice, data and video communications.

“On behalf of TMC, it is my pleasure to honor Cyara with a 2021 Communications Solutions Product of the Year Award,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “Cyara’s Automated CX Assurance platform has proven deserving of this elite status and I look forward to continued innovation from Cyara in 2021 and beyond.”

For more information on the Cyara Automated CX Assurance Platform, visit the link HERE.

About Cyara

As the world’s leading Automated CX Assurance platform provider, Cyara accelerates the delivery of flawless customer journeys across digital and voice channels while reducing the risk of customer-facing defects. Every day, the most recognizable brands in the world trust the Cyara Platform to deliver customer smiles at scale. For more information, please visit cyara.com.

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all participants. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360-degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet .

For more information about TMC, visit www.tmcnet.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210722005291/en/