Cyara : Wins Globee® in the 13th Annual 2021 Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards

Cyara’s Newly Released Solution Call Explorer Named Gold Globee for Test, Measurement and Monitoring Innovation

Cyara announced today that The Globee® Awards, organizers of world’s premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, has named Cyara Call Explorer a winner in the 13th Annual 2021 Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards. Cyara Call Explorer, which was released in April 2021, was selected as a Gold Globee winner in the “Test, Measurement and Monitoring Innovation” category.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210708005110/en/

Cyara’s Newly Released Solution Call Explorer Named Gold Globee for Test, Measurement and Monitoring Innovation (Photo: Business Wire)

Call Explorer is a web-based phone user interface that simplifies and expedites the process of documenting IVR test steps and building comprehensive IVR test script libraries that are required for call quality testing and assurance, allowing companies to achieve a better customer experience (CX), support manual testing efforts, and benefit from time- and cost-savings. From a single, manual test call, Call Explorer automatically documents every test step of customer voice journeys, simultaneously building a library of test cases, so testers will never have to manually dial that call again. In the background of every test call, Call Explorer automatically and intelligently listens, logs and documents every aspect of that test. From this, Call Explorer captures rich documentation of each step taken and creates a test script that can be used to automate future functional, regression, and even production monitoring tests.

“We are honored that Call Explorer has been recognized as a winner by the Globee Awards, further validating our commitment to helping our customers deliver excellent CX,” said Alok Kulkarni, CEO and co-founder of Cyara. “Adopting automation technology can be daunting, so we developed Call Explorer to help organizations through that journey, giving them the power to scale and manually test CX more efficiently to ensure callers have quality experiences every time.”

The coveted annual Golden Bridge Awards program recognizes and honors the world’s best in organizational performance, products and services, innovations, executives and management teams, women in business and the professions, case studies and successful deployments, public relations and marketing campaigns, product management, websites, blogs, white-papers, videos, advertisements, creativity, partner programs, and customer satisfaction programs from every major industry in the world. Judges from a broad spectrum of industry voices from around the world participated and their average scores determined the 2021 award winners. See the complete list of 2021 winners here: https://globeeawards.com/golden-bridge-awards/winners/

For more information about Cyara Call Explorer or to schedule a demo, please visit: https://cyara.com/call-explorer/

About the Globee Awards

Globee Awards are conferred in eleven programs and competition: the CEO World Awards®, the Consumer World Awards®, The Customer Sales & Service World Awards®, the Globee® International Best in Business Awards, the Golden Bridge Awards®, the Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards® and Security World Awards, the IT World Awards®, One Planet® American Best in Business Awards, the Globee® Employer Excellence Awards®, the Globee® Corporate Communications & Marketing World Awards, and the Women World Awards®. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind their success, the Globee Awards recognize outstanding achievements and performances in businesses worldwide. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com

Twitter: @globeeawards #globeeawards #goldenbridgeawards

About Cyara

As the world’s leading Automated CX Assurance Platform provider, Cyara accelerates the delivery of flawless customer journeys across digital and voice channels while reducing the risk of customer-facing defects. Every day, the most recognizable brands in the world trust the Cyara Platform to deliver customer smiles at scale. For more information, please visit cyara.com.

All trademarks belong to their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210708005110/en/