Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Cybeart teams up with Warner Bros. to launch “The Batman” gaming chair and accessories

01/08/2022 | 05:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO, Jan. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada’s premium gaming chair manufacturer, Cybeart, announced a new range of products themed around The Batman 2022 movie edition on 7th January, 2022. This product range is a continuation of Cybeart’s ongoing partnership with Warner Bros and will be an addition to the already existing wide range of franchise licenses.

Just in time for the new Batman 2022 movie releasing on March 4, 2022, the company is launching “The Batman” gaming chair and accessories. Continuing their ongoing partnership with Warner Bros, the new range will be an addition to the already existing wide range of franchise licenses. Previously they have launched many products based on the characters from DC Comics and Mortal Kombat.

"We have always prided ourselves in bringing state of the art designs and best in class gaming comfort via all our products, the new range of Batman 2022 gaming chairs and accessories will augment our offerings," said Krutik Patel, Founder & CEO, Cybeart Inc.

The design is based on the new Batman suit and features a sleek black finish with red and carbon fibre accents throughout as well as many hidden surprises that all fans of DC Comics should find exciting!

Along with cutting edge design based on the new Batman movie franchise the Cybeart Gaming Chair’s also feature unique attributes such as Cybeart’s supreme leather, Cold cured foam seats, Inbuilt Lumbar Support, 4D Armrests, Recline 165° & Seat Tilt 30°, PU padded wheel casters and much more.

About Cybeart: Founded and established in Toronto, Canada and brainchild of the Founder & CEO, Krutik Patel; Cybeart is the Gaming Merchandise Company established with a vision to provide premium gaming experience with the best in class products. Cybeart is one of the leading gaming chair manufacturers and is known for the licensed editions they create for the fans.

Cybeart Inc.
+1 905-629-0010
cs@cybeart.com
www.cybeart.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
Latest news "Companies"
05:41aBritish fintech PrimaryBid close to finalising $150 million funding from SoftBank - Sky News
RE
05:33aCybeart teams up with Warner Bros. to launch “The Batman” gaming chair and accessories
GL
05:16aKazakhstan detains ex-security chief, president consults with Putin
RE
05:15aKazakhstan detains ex-security chief, president consults with Putin
RE
05:06aAfcon - Ethiopia's National Soccer Team Hopes to Unite Country
AQ
05:05aUK to seek extra 4 billion pounds from builders over flammable cladding - BBC
RE
04:30aCredit Suisse chairman to be rebuked by board over COVID-19 rule breach - paper
RE
04:28aEXPLAINER : From stability to turmoil - what's going on in Kazakhstan
RE
04:28aRepatriation and Conversion of Export Proceeds and the Incentive Scheme to attract Higher Workers' Remittances
PU
04:28aTENAGA NASIONAL BERHAD : 2 PM - Status Pemulihan Bekalan Elektrik & Penutupan Bekalan Sementara di Johor
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Facebook parent's head of communications leaves company
2Tesla raises Full Self Driving software price to $12,000 in U.S., Musk ..
3British fintech PrimaryBid close to finalising $150 million funding fro..
4Explainer: From stability to turmoil - what's going on in Kazakhstan
5Credit Suisse chairman to be rebuked by board over COVID-19 rule breach..

HOT NEWS