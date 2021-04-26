Log in
Cyber Intelligence House : and INTERPOL Sign Contribution Agreement Intended to Aid in Investigating Cybercrime

04/26/2021 | 01:16pm EDT
Under the 'Contribution Agreement,' Cyber Intelligence House will provide services to protect data and aid in cybercrime investigations.

Under the agreement, Cyber Intelligence House (CIH) will be responsible for providing INTERPOL with resources and services that aid in investigating cybercrime, Virtual Asset (VA) crime and combating as well as actively monitoring the dark web, deemed essential for staying one step ahead of criminals around the world. Mikko Niemela, CEO of Cyber Intelligence House, strongly believes that it is a win-win for everyone stating that the "partnership with INTERPOL gives us an excellent opportunity to learn from the frontline of investigations enabling us to enhance our service offering even further."

Cyber Intelligence House (CIH) will be responsible for providing technology and services to INTERPOL to help speed up investigations and conduct crime analysis. The partnership is intended to further enhance INTERPOL's cybercrime investigation capabilities. The mutually beneficial partnership "will enable CIH to further develop its tools, based on feedback from INTERPOL." Mikko Niemela, CEO of Cyber Intelligence House.

INTERPOL is the world's largest international police organization, formed by countries around the world to prevent international crime. Today, 194 countries are members of the organization. In recent years, INTERPOL has found itself heading numerous cybercrime investigations, from identifying theft to cryptocurrency heists. In November 2020, INTERPOL created The Cybercrime Knowledge Exchange (CKE), making it easier for law enforcement, international organizations, and cybersecurity experts to exchange information.

Cyber Intelligence House is a Singapore-based cybersecurity company providing cutting edge technology for Darkweb, Deepweb, and Data Breach investigations. Designed for Law Enforcement, the platform enables Cybercrime investigators to access a vast trove of evidence from otherwise obscure and hidden sources such as Dark Web Markets, Leak Platforms, and Discussion Forums that continue to grow in real-time and often date back several years.

Mikko Niemela, CEO of Cyber Intelligence House, was quoted as saying, "Not only can we help speed up the investigations but also learn from the frontline.

He added, "We look forward to being a big part of helping combat cybercrime and developing resources to help prevent it."

About Cyber Intelligence House

Cyber Intelligence House is a Singapore-based cybersecurity company specialising in cyber exposure monitoring. The company enables businesses to detect and respond early to potential cyber threats and exposure. CIH works with a broad range of clients, including government and law enforcement agencies. Visit CIH at https://cyberintelligencehouse.com for more information.


© Business Wire 2021
