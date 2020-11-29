|
Cyber Monday Cooker Deals 2020: Top Ninja Foodi, Crock-Pot, Zojirushi & More Cooker Savings Reported by The Consumer Post
Cyber Monday pressure and rice cooker deals have arrived, compare all the top Cyber Monday Crock-Pot, Zojirushi and Ninja Foodi sales listed below
Cyber Monday 2020 experts have compared all the top cooker deals for Cyber Monday, including deals on top-rated Sous Vide, rice & pressure cookers and waffle makers. Links to the top deals are listed below.
Best Cooker Deals:
-
Save up to 39% on cookers from top brands like Ninja and Instant Pot at Walmart - check the latest deals on multi-functional cookers that will complement your kitchen’s design
-
Save up to 42% on a wide range of cookers at Amazon - check live prices on top-rated brands including T-fal, Breville, Zojirushi, Comfee’, Mueller, & more
-
Save up to 50% off on pressure cookers, rice cookers, multi-cookers, and more at Target - click the link for the latest savings on cookers from top brands like Ninja Foodi, Crock-Pot, and Instant Pot
-
Save up to 32% on Ninja multi-cookers at Ninjakitchen.com - check savings on instant cookers, pressure cookers and air fryers at Ninja’s online store
-
Save up to $60 on multi cookers and accessories at KitchenAid.com - includes deals on 4-quart and 6-quart models in various stylish colors
-
Save up to 58% on Ninja Foodi pressure cookers, grills, air fryers & blenders at Walmart - check live deals on the entire Ninja Foodi series of kitchen appliances
-
Save up to 46% on top-rated waffle makers by BLACK+DECKER, Cuisinart & more brands at Walmart - check the latest prices on all sizes of waffle makers including models with removable plates
-
Save on a wide range of cookers by Hamilton Beach, Cuisinart, and more at Overstock.com - click the link to check the latest prices on multi-functional cookers from 2 quarts and up
-
Save on multi cookers, parts, and accessories at Breville.com - check out the latest deals on The Steam Zone, the Risotto Plus, and the Fast Slow Pro
-
Save up to 33% on best-selling Ninja Foodi kitchen appliances at Amazon - save on Ninja Foodi air fryers, blenders, pressure cookers & multi-cookers
-
Save up to 40% on sous vide cookers at Amazon - check the latest deals from top brands including Breville, KitchenBoss, DASH, & more
Best Pressure Cooker Deals:
Best Crock Pot & Slow Cooker Deals:
Best Rice Cooker Deals:
-
Save up to 34% on rice cookers from top brands like Zojirushi, Panasonic, Aroma, Presto & more at Walmart - save on rice cookers with 20-cup, 16-cup, 8-cup, 6-cup & 3-cup capacity
-
Save up to 41% on a wide range of rice cookers at Amazon - check the hottest deals from top-rated brands including Zojirushi, Toshiba, DASH, & more
-
Save up to 31% on Zojirushi rice cookers at Walmart - click the link to see the latest prices on the Zojirushi Automatic Rice Cooker, Zojirushi Micom 1.9 qt, and the Neuro Fuzzy Rice Cooker and Warmer
