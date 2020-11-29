Cyber Monday Jewelry Deals 2020: Pandora, Swarovski, Zales & More Deals Found by Deal Tomato

Compare all the top jewelry deals for Cyber Monday, featuring all the latest pendants, wedding rings, engagement rings and more discounts. Check out the latest deals in the list below.
Best Jewelry Deals:
Save up to 92% off on a wide range of stunning jewelry from Swarovski, Pandora, and more at Walmart - check the latest savings on jewelry with diamonds, crystals, and precious stones for women, men, and kids
Save up to 61% off on jewelry from top brands like Pandora, Swarovski, and more at Amazon - check out limited time deals on bracelets, necklaces, rings, earrings, and luxury watches in a wide variety of metals and designs
Save up to 69% on rings, necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and other pieces of jewelry from Kay Jewelers at Kay.com - check the latest deals on premium jewelry perfect for engagements, weddings, anniversaries, or birthdays
Save up to 35% on a wide range of jewelry at Pandora.net - get big savings on premium Pandora jewelry from charms to diamond necklaces
Save 30-50% off on everything at Zales the diamond store
Save up to 35% on a wide range of jewelry at BryanAnthonys.com - find deals on cuffs, necklaces, earrings, and more
Save up to 50% on rings, pendants and more jewelry at BeverlyDiamonds.com - find the best prices for Diamond Engagement Rings, Wedding Sets, Pendants, and more high-end jewelry
Save up to 77% off on wedding rings, diamond jewelry, gold jewelry & gemstones at Overstock.com - enjoy a range of deals under $50, $150, $500 and $1500
