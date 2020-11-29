Cyber Monday Keurig Deals 2020: Keurig Elite, K Duo & More Coffee Maker Sales Collated by Spending Lab

Cyber Monday experts have revealed the best Keurig coffee maker deals for Cyber Monday, including sales on top-rated models like the Keurig Mini, Elite, K Duo and K55. Links to the best deals are listed below.
Best Keurig Deals:
Best Coffee Maker Deals:
-
Save up to 60% on coffee makers from top brands like Jura, Breville, Ninja, Nespresso, Keurig, Bunn & Illy at Amazon - check the latest deals on a wide range of coffee makers and espresso machines
-
Save up to 60% on a wide range of espresso machines & coffee makers at Walmart - check live prices on trusted brands including Keurig, Cuisinart, Bunn, Breville, Jura, Ninja, Hamilton Beach & more
-
Save up to 44% on top coffee maker brands, including Cuisinart, Nespresso, Keurig & more at Target - check the latest deals on a wide range of coffee makers and espresso machines
-
Save up to $75 on Ninja coffee and tea makers at Ninjakitchen.com - find savings on pod-free hot and cold brew coffee makers from Ninja
-
Save up to 43% on Nespresso coffee makers & espresso machines at Walmart - check live prices on best-selling Nespresso VertuoPlus, Essenza, Latissima & more top-rated coffee machine
Want some more deals? Click here to compare the entire range of deals at Walmart’s Cyber Monday sale and click here to browse Amazon’s live Cyber Monday deals. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
About Spending Lab: Spending Lab research and report on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Spending Lab earns from qualifying purchases.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201128005031/en/