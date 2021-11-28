|
Cyber Monday Makeup & Cosmetics Deals (2021): Makeup Kits & More Sales Found by Saver Trends
Cyber Monday experts at Saver Trends round-up all the top makeup & cosmetics deals for Cyber Monday 2021, featuring the best discounts on face makeup, eyeshadow palettes, lipsticks & more
Cyber Monday makeup & cosmetics deals are underway. Review the latest savings on best-selling makeup kits, nail care essentials & more. View the full selection of deals by clicking the links below.
Best Makeup Deals:
Save up to 50% on Elizabeth Arden makeup at ElizabethArden.com - shop the latest deals on a wide selection of makeup for face, eyes and lips
Save up to 60% on Huda Beauty’s best-selling makeup at HudaBeauty.com - including must-have favorites like the Tantour Contour & Bronzer, Easy Bake Loose Powder, 3D Highlighter Palette, and more
Save up to 50% on MAC, Kylie Cosmetics, Anastasia Beverly Hills & other top brands at Ulta.com - get the latest discounts on mascara, eyeshadow palettes, foundation, powder, and more
Save up to 41% on makeup, skincare, fragrances & more at Clinique.com - view the latest deals on Clinique’s best-selling products
Save up to 20% on Opte makeup printer and sets at Opte.com - check the latest savings on Opte Precision Skincare System, Ultimate Opte Skincare Set and Complete Opte Skincare Set
Save up to $15 on Jones Road makeup at JonesRoad.com - find new deals on face makeup, eye makeup, lip makeup and makeup kits
Save up to 50% on makeup, makeup tools & makeup organizers at Walmart - find awesome deals on eyeshadow, lipstick, eyelash curlers, tweezers and more
Save up to 27% on makeup from top brands like Jeffree Star, Kylie Cosmetics, NYX & more at Amazon.com - including best-selling eyeshadow palettes, makeup sets, lip kits, toners, brush sets and more
Save up to 40% on makeup for skin, eyes, lips and nails at YvesRocher.com - shop the latest savings on Yves Rocher foundation, concealer, powder, mascara, eye shadow, lipstick, gloss, nail polish and more
Save up to 50% on makeup at L’Occitane.com - check the latest deals on lipsticks, balms, lip oils, lip scrubs and more from L’Occitane
Shop the latest makeup removers at Olay.com - check live prices on cleansing cloths, cleansing water and makeup remover wipes for normal and sensitive skin
Save up to 40% on MAC Cosmetics beauty must-haves at MACCosmetics.com - click the link for live prices on foundation, concealers, lipsticks, blushes, powders, mascaras, and other MAC makeup products
Save up to 50% on makeup products, tools and organizers at SallyBeauty.com - find new deals on makeup for eyes, lips and face from L’Oreal, Maybelline, Palladio and other top brands
Best Skincare Deals:
Interested in more deals? Check out Walmart’s Cyber Monday deals and Amazon’s Cyber Monday page for more active savings available now. Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
About Saver Trends: Saver Trends researches and shares online sales news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Saver Trends earns from qualifying purchases.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211128005142/en/
© Business Wire 2021
