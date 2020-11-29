Cyber Monday Robot Vacuum Deals (2020): Shark IQ, Roomba, Eufy & Neato Savings Compiled by Retail Egg

The best Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals for 2020, featuring Eufy RoboVac, Neato D7 & Roborock S6 Max sales

Compare the best robot vacuum deals for Cyber Monday, together with Roomba S9 & Shark ION robovac deals. Links to the latest deals are listed below.

Best Robot Vacuum Deals:

Want some more deals? Click here to view the full selection of deals at Walmart’s Cyber Monday sale and click here to browse Amazon’s latest Cyber Monday deals. Retail Egg earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

About Retail Egg: Retail Egg shares e-commerce deals news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Retail Egg earns from qualifying purchases.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201129005209/en/