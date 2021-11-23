Cyber Monday Sale Starts this Week at Lenovo.com

Deals include up to 77% off Lenovo’s top products and hourly doorbuster deals all weekend!

Lenovo is kicking off Cyber Monday a few days early with its biggest sale yet! This year, shoppers can expect hourly doorbusters, and up to 77% off some of Lenovo’s premier products like the ThinkPad X1 Carbon, Yoga laptops, accessories and True Wireless Earbuds. The sale starts November 27, 2021, exclusively at Lenovo.com.

One-day offers and special doorbuster deals begin on Saturday, November 27 and continue throughout the weekend. On Saturday, November 27, beginning at 9 a.m. ET and continuing while supplies last, the 15’’ Legion gaming laptop will be available along with other great deals like the IdeaPad 3 for only $624.99! On Sunday, November 28, new deals will go live, like the ThinkPad X1 Carbon at 50% off. To cap it off, on Cyber Monday, November 29, shoppers will see new deals dropping every hour from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET. Shoppers can find some of Lenovo's best prices on the IdeaPad 1, webcams, Yoga 7i laptops and 20% off Legion 5 gaming laptops.

Below is a selection of the many deals and promotions included in this year’s Cyber Monday Sale*:

Cyber Weekend (November 27-29)

Up to 77% off select laptops, headphones, accessories and more

MyLenovo Rewards members are eligible to earn 2x rewards on PC Accessories and Electronics

Saturday, November 27

9 a.m. ET – Lenovo Bluetooth headphones at $21.99

12 p.m. ET – IdeaPad 3 17’’ for only $624.99

12 p.m. ET – Legion gaming backpack for $21.99

6 p.m. ET - Wireless keyboard and mouse at $21.99

Plus a 15” Legion gaming laptop, price revealed at checkout

Sunday, November 28

9 a.m. ET – Lenovo True wireless earbuds for $14.99

9 a.m. ET – Legion M500 gaming mouse for only $34.99

9 a.m. ET– Tab M8 FHD tablet at $109.99

12 p.m. ET – 50% off the ThinkPad X1 Carbon

9 p.m. ET – Fitbits starting at $59.95

Monday, November 29 (Cyber Monday)

9 a.m. ET– IdeaPad 1 (14’’) laptop for only $249.99

10 a.m. ET – Yoga 7i 2-in-1 laptop for $819.99

10 a.m. ET – Tab P11 bundle for only $189.99

11 a.m. ET -- Lenovo 510 wireless keyboard & mouse at $19.99

11 a.m. ET – VisionTek VTWC30 webcam for $38.49

11 a.m. ET– IdeaCentre AIO 5i desktop at $1199.99

11 a.m. ET – 20% off Legion 5 15’’ AMD gaming laptop

Cyber Week (12/1-12/5)

Check back for promotions on remaining inventory!

“The annual Cyber Monday Sale is one of our most exciting sales the year. Shoppers can find some of the biggest discounts we offer all weekend long on our top items. Find something for everyone on your holiday list and save money while doing so, only at Lenovo.com,” said Carlo Savino, vice president of North America and Latin America eCommerce at Lenovo.

For more details on all the great offers included in this year’s Cyber Monday sale, visit: https://www.lenovo.com/us/en/d/deals/doorbusters/?cid=us:seo:41h72l. Keep checking back for more deals as they drop!

Shoppers enrolled in the MyLenovo Rewards program can earn double rewards points on PC accessories and electronics purchases from November 27 through November 29. Customers who sign up for the MyLenovo Rewards program and make purchases on Lenovo.com get three percent of the purchase price returned to them as rewards points on future purchases. MyLenovo Rewards points can be redeemed on Lenovo products and electronics from some of the world’s top brands. Learn more at https://www.lenovo.com/us/en/rewards

*All times ET. Offers good while supplies last. Shop early for the best selection.

About Lenovo

Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) is a US$60 billion revenue Fortune Global 500 company serving customers in 180 markets around the world. Focused on a bold vision to deliver smarter technology for all, we are developing world-changing technologies that power (through devices and infrastructure) and empower (through solutions, services and software) millions of customers every day and together create a more inclusive, trustworthy and sustainable digital society for everyone, everywhere. To find out more visit https://www.lenovo.com and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211123006049/en/