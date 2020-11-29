|
Cyber Monday Samsonite Deals (2020): Samsonite Luggage, Carry-On & Suitcase Deals Published by Consumer Walk
The top Samsonite deals for Cyber Monday 2020, featuring all the latest Samsonite Valise & Omni sales
Here’s our list of all the best Samsonite deals for Cyber Monday 2020, including all the top sales on suitcases, luggage & carry-ons. Links to the top deals are listed below.
Best Samsonite Deals:
Save up to 80% off on Samsonite suitcases, bags & accessories at Samsonite.com - 50% off applied in cart + 30% off on the order with a special holiday discount code
Save up to 51% on top-rated Samsonite luggage sets, duffels, backpacks & more at Amazon - check live prices on the best-selling Winfield 2 & Omni Expandable hardside spinner luggage & more
Save up to 50% off on Samsonite Omni at Samsonite.com - includes different sizes, and colors
Save up to 50% off on Samsonite Omni at Amazon - includes Hardside Spinner Set, Hardside Expandable and Non-expandable Luggage, and Softside Expandable and Non-expandable Luggage
Up to 50% off + extra 30% off on Samsonite suitcases at Samsonite.com - deals available on carry ons, checked luggage, hardside luggage, spinner luggage & more
Up to 60% off Samsonite backpacks & bags at Samsonite.com - check Samsonite’s Black Friday preview deals on backpacks, duffel bags, laptop backpacks & more
Up to 60% off on Samsonite luggage accessories at Samsonite.com - check Samsonite’s Black Friday preview deals on leather travel bags, passport wallets, toiletry kits & more
Best Luggage Deals:
Save up to $125 on Away suitcases, bags & backpack bundles at AwayTravel.com - Away are running holiday deals on The Journey Set, The Weekend Set & more bundle deals consisting of carry-ons, bags, packing cubes & more Away products
Save up to 60% on suitcases and luggage sets at Walmart - check the latest deals on EV1 from Ellen DeGeneres, SwissPro & more top-rated suitcases and luggage
Save up to 82% on a wide range of suitcases and travel gear at Amazon - check live prices on top brands including Samsonite, Away, TUMI, American Tourister, Delsey, Travelpro, Briggs & Riley & more
Save up to 52% on luggage at Target.com - includes luggage from Samsonite, SWISSGEAR, Aerolite, Massermeister & more
Save up to 78% on a wide range of luggage and luggage sets at Belk.com - choose from carry-ons, spinners, and checked hardside and softside luggage
Save on backpacks, carryalls, luggage & more at douchebags.com - see the latest prices on top-rated bags and luggage available in a wide range of sizes
Save $125 off The Journey Set at AwayTravel.com - this bundle deal includes The Everywhere Bag, The Bigger Carry-on & a set of 4 packing cubes
Save $125 off The Weekend Set at AwayTravel.com - this bundle deal includes The Backpack & The Weekender
