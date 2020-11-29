Cyber Monday Samsung Galaxy S20 Deals 2020: Top Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 FE & S20 Ultra (5G) Savings Listed by The Consumer Post

Here’s a comparison of the latest Samsung Galaxy S20 deals for Cyber Monday, together with sales on the Galaxy S20 Ultra, S20 FE, S20, and S20+ in standard and 5G models. View the latest deals in the list below.
Best Samsung Galaxy S20 Deals:
Best Samsung Phone Deals:
Save up to 94% off on the latest Samsung Galaxy S20, Note20 & more Galaxy phones at AT&T - Black Friday deals! Check out the latest savings on Galaxy S20, Note 20, Z Fold2 & more top models, including the Galaxy A51 available for $1/month.
Save up to 50% on Samsung Galaxy smartphones at Verizon - check out Verizon’s promotions on Galaxy smartphones including a special ‘buy one, get $1000 off another’ with the S20, Note 20 & Z Fold 2 series
Save up to 43% off on prepaid & no contract Samsung Galaxy smartphones at Boost Mobile - check out the latest deals on unlocked Samsung Galaxy models including the S20, S10, A10 & more
Save $50 on a wide range of prepaid no-contract Samsung Galaxy smartphones at Verizon - view live prices on best-selling smartphones, including the Samsung Galaxy A21
Save up to 74% on unlocked & pre-paid Samsung Galaxy smartphones at Walmart - view live prices on the S10, S9, A20, A10 & more Samsung Galaxy smartphones
Save up to 27% on Samsung Galaxy unlocked & pre-paid smartphones at Amazon - check out the latest deals on the Samsung Galaxy A11, S20, S10, S8 & more unlocked Samsung smartphones
Get the Samsung Galaxy A51 5G for $1/mo at AT&T - get the 5G capable Galaxy A51 for $1/mo. for 30 months with eligible wireless plans and installment agreement
Interested in more deals? We recommend checking Walmart’s Cyber Monday sale and Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals to enjoy even more active savings. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
