Cyber Monday Vizio TV Deals 2020: 4K Smart TV & LED HDTV Deals Compared by Retail Egg

Save on Vizio TV deals at the Cyber Monday sale, featuring all the best 50-inch, 60-inch, 65-inch, 70-inch & more TV deals

Cyber Monday Vizio TV deals are underway. Review the top deals on 4K smart TVs, FHD TVs and more. Shop the latest deals listed below.

Best Vizio TV Deals:

Best TV Deals:

Searching for more deals? We recommend checking Walmart’s Cyber Monday sale and Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals for more live offers. Retail Egg earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

About Retail Egg: Retail Egg shares e-commerce deals news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Retail Egg earns from qualifying purchases.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201129005239/en/