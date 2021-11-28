Cyber Monday iPad Deals 2021: Apple iPad Air, mini, Pro & More iPad Sales Researched by Consumer Articles

Compare the latest iPad deals for Cyber Monday 2021, featuring 9th Gen iPad & 4th Gen iPad Air discounts. Links to the top deals are listed below.
Best iPad deals:
Save up to $100 on Apple iPads including iPad Pro, iPad Air & iPad mini at Amazon.com - check live prices on top-rated Apple iPads including iPad Air, iPad Pro, iPad mini and more
Save on Apple iPad Air 2020, iPad mini (2021), iPad Pro (2021) models & more at AT&T.com - check live prices on best-selling Apple iPads available in 64GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB and 2TB storage capacities
Save up to $100 on Apple iPad, iPad Pro, iPad mini & iPad Air at Verizon.com - check the deals on the latest Apple iPad (8th generation), iPad Air (4th generation), iPad Pro and more
Save up to $100 on 2021 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro at Amazon.com - find new deals on the latest iPad Pro 2021 model available in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB and 2TB storage capacity
Save up to $200 on Apple iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air & iPad Pro at B&HPhotoVideo.com - shop the latest deals on a wide range of Apple iPad models available in different sizes and storage capacities
Save up to $200 on top-rated Apple iPad Pro at B&HPhotoVideo.com - click the link to see the latest deals on the 11-inch iPad Pro and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models
Save up to $100 on 12.9-inch, 11-inch & 10.5-inch Apple iPad Pro at Amazon.com - check the latest deals on a wide selection of iPad Pro available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage capacities
Save up to $100 on Apple iPad Air (4th generation) models at Verizon.com - check the latest deals available on the latest 4th generation iPad Air and more
Save up to $85 on Apple iPad Air tablets at Amazon.com - check the latest deals on WiFi and WiFi + Cellular models of the Apple iPad Air 4 (2020), iPad Air 3, and more iPad Air models
Save up to $100 on Apple iPad mini tablets at Verizon.com - check the latest deals on 7.9-inch iPad mini available in 64GB and 256GB storage sizes
Save on 10.2” Apple iPads at B&HPhotoVideo.com - see the latest prices on 10.2” iPads available in space gray, silver and gold colors
Save on 8th generation Apple iPads at Amazon.com - click the link to see the latest deals on 10.2-inch Apple iPads available in 32GB and 128GB storage capacities
Save up to $300 on 10.2 inch Apple iPads at Verizon.com - the iPad (9th generation) features a 10.2-inch Retina display, powerful A13 Bionic chip, an Ultra Wide front camera and works well with smart keyboard and Apple pencil
Save up to $250 on the latest iPad (8th generation) models at Verizon.com - click the link for latest deals on 8th generation Apple iPad (2020) available in gold, silver and space gray colors
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211128005081/en/