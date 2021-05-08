Cyber attack on top U.S. pipeline operator was ransomware -sources

NEW YORK, May 8 (Reuters) - The malicious software used in a
cyberattack on Colonial Pipeline, the top U.S. products pipeline
operator, was ransomware, a type of malware that is designed to
lock down systems by encrypting data and demanding payment to
regain access, two cybersecurity industry sources said.
The attack resulted in Colonial Pipeline shutting its entire
system to contain the threat. The malware has grown in
popularity over the last five years and is most often deployed
by cybercriminal groups.
(Reporting by Christopher Bing; writing by Stephanie Kelly
Editing by Alistair Bell)