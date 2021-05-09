Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Cyber attack shuts down top U.S. pipeline network

05/09/2021 | 01:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Top U.S. fuel pipeline operator Colonial Pipeline shutdown its entire network on Friday after a cyberattack.

Bloomberg News reported the attack came from a cybercrime group called DarkSide, which stole a large amount of data starting the day before Colonial halted its operations.

Sources tell Reuters that the attack was caused by ransomware software, a type of malware designed to lockdown systems by encrypting data and demanding payment to regain access.

Colonial transports 45% of east coast fuel supply, moving 2.5 million barrels per day through thousands of miles of pipelines.

In a statement, the company said it shut down systems to contain the threat, but did not give further details or say for how long its pipelines would be shut.

Colonial has engaged a third party cyber security firm to launch an investigation and contacted law enforcement and other federal agencies.


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:24aPRIME MINISTER JANEZ JAN&SCARON;A : Countries that implement a lifelong learning system in good time will be better capable of making both digital and the green transition
PU
03:57aMyanmar's junta approves $2.8 billion investment, including gas power plant
RE
03:54aELON MUSK : Dogecoin tumbles after Elon Musk calls it a 'hustle' on 'SNL' show
RE
03:07aSyria says fire erupts in main Homs refinery - state media
RE
03:02aFINANCIAL SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY  : Press release - Happy birthday Europe!
PU
02:55aIsrael and South Korea to sign free trade pact
RE
01:35aCyber attack shuts down top U.S. pipeline network
RE
01:30aNEPAL RASTRA BANK  : ने.रा.बैं.धनगढी,नेपाली सेनाको सेन्ट्री पोष्ट निर्माणको सिलबन्दी बोलपत्र आव्हानकí
PU
05/09Elon musk says he is "first person with aspergers" to host saturday night live
RE
05/08Colonial Pipeline Hackers Stole Data Thursday Ahead Of Pipeline Shutdown - Bloomberg News
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Dogecoin tumbles after Elon Musk calls it a 'hustle' on 'SNL' show
2TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Musk boosts his brand, and NBCUniversal's, on 'Saturday Night Live'
3Myanmar's junta approves $2.8 billion investment, including gas power plant
4ELON MUSK SAYS HE IS "FIRST PERSON WITH ASPERGERS" TO HOST SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE
5VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS, INC. : VIRGIN GALACTIC ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Virgin Ga..

HOT NEWS