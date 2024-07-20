STORY: :: A global cyber outage triggers extended

wait times at a Mexico-U.S. border crossing

:: Ciudad Juarez, Mexico

:: July 19, 2024

:: Signs warned drivers that a failure in U.S.

border patrol's system was causing delays

:: Rosy Diaz, Ciudad Juarez resident

"It is terrible. It's going to take at least four hours to cross. I'm surprised that the United States has such advanced technology and they haven't been able to fix this failure. It's incredible."

Signs leading up to the international bridge warned drivers that the extended waiting times were caused by a failure in the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) system.

An earlier software update by global cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike, one of the largest operators in the industry, triggered systems problems that grounded flights, forced broadcasters off air, and left customers without access to services such as healthcare or banking.

Locals who walk or drive every day across the border from Mexico to the United States to study or work were heavily affected by the outage.